Twitch Moderator cries inconsolably on live stream after streamer takes away his "mod" status

In this article, we look back at a past incident when a former Twitch streamer’s moderator broke down on live stream when he lost his “moderator status.”

The moderator in question had apparently sent too many messages to the streamer asking him whether to ban certain viewers on the chat. However, the streamer did not reply to the moderator which in turn frustrated him and resulted in even more messages.

The streamer initially offered him the moderator status back if he promised to stop sending him repeated texts and calls. However, by then the moderator had already broken down, and ended up going on a long rant about how he “did nothing wrong to deserve what he was getting.”

Bathroom Dwane is a content creator/YouTuber who was banned permanently on Twitch in February 2020. He plays games such as Runescape and Apex Legends along with a variety of other online multiplayer games. Currently, Bathroom Dwane streams on YouTube, and posts a weekly stream on Saturday.

On YouTube, he has around 3.38k subscribers as of now. The incident deals with one of his moderators who wasn’t sure whether he was supposed to ban some members of the chat. The moderator ended up sending him too many messages, and called him a couple of times as well.

In response, the streamer did not reply, which eventually led to a heated discussion between the two on call. In front of hundreds of his viewers, Bathroom Dwane explained to the moderator that he is not supposed to send him “500 messages every stream.”

In response, the tearful moderator said that he was sending the texts because he wanted to ban some viewers who were sending “racist messages.” However, the streamer was of the opinion that his viewers were lashing out at him because he repeatedly sent messages on chat, and also called him mid-stream a couple of times.

Okay guess what dude. If you don’t f***ing look bro you are gonna have to learn your lesson. You are gonna stay banned-.”

However, before the streamer could complete, the now former moderator of his channel interjected in an almost violent and teary rant which effectively sealed his fate. He began to howl and cry, and managed to utter the following words.

Image via Bathroom Dwayne, YouTube

“I DIDN’T DO ANYTHING WRONG! “

Again, considering that there were racist messages that the streamer’s chat was sending in response to the moderator, it can be said that he actually did not do “anything wrong.” However, the streamer wanted him to realize that he should text repeatedly and call him mid-stream as the bans could be handed out later as well.

The way the moderator responded and ended up crying effectively meant that his moderator status was not going to be given back. Towards the end, the streamer asked him to stop crying and could hardly suppress him smile.