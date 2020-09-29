It is no secret that most video-sharing platforms depend on ads for their revenue. Unlike YouTube, Twitch follows a rather generous ad-revenue sharing system. According to Influencer Marketing Hub, the advertising revenue averages around $250 per 100 subscribers, making it very lucrative for those who have millions of followers.
Comparatively, YouTubers earn around $18 per 1000 ad views, which translates to around $3-$5 per 1000 video views. Regardless, of late, ad-blockers have played a part in reducing the overall revenue that streamers garner. This has led to quite a few Twitch streamers asking their viewers to turn off ad-block when they watch their content.
Twitch follows a cost per mile (thousand) model, with rates that vary at different points of time during a year. To solve the ‘ad-blocker’ problem, Twitch has regularly come up with updates that make it difficult for the ads to be detected and blocked.
Twitch is now forcing ads to run through even an Adblocker, and the Internet is furious
Viewers on Twitch have complained about this problem multiple times. Around a year ago, various users posted on Reddit complaining about a new ‘ad system’. Certain regions and browsers had ads popping up irrespective of ad-blockers.
However, updated versions of different ad-blockers solved this problem. Yesterday, on the 28th of September though, multiple users on Reddit posted about a similar problem that they are currently facing. As you can see in the post, both Firefox and Chrome users are facing this issue.
People are hopeful that this is only a temporary problem, like before. On the other hand of course, video-sharing platforms cannot really exist without ad-revenue. For a majority of Twitch channels that do not have thousands or millions of followers, ad-revenue forms a major part of their earnings.
Most channels on the platform do not have more than a few hundred followers, and cannot boast a regular stream of donations. Hence, Twitch is justified in choosing to take such a hard stance against ad-blockers. However, most viewers do not want their experience to be interrupted, and have thus taken to ad-blockers to solve this issue.Published 29 Sep 2020, 23:01 IST