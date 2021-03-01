Create
Twitch streamer accidentally shows her computer's wallpaper on live stream, immediately regrets her decision

Twitch streamer gets embarrassed after having her PC wallpaper exposed. (Image via SuopOnTwitch)
Modified 29 min ago
Feature
In a recent IRL stream, Twitch streamer Madison “SuopOnTwitch” mistakenly showed her viewers the rather embarrassing wallpaper she used on her computer.

The Twitch streamer/YouTuber was giving fans tips about building a PC. Eventually, she began talking about the refresh rate and gave particular advice to her audience.

However, the Twitch streamer mistakenly closed the browser and exposed her wallpaper. It was an interesting picture of internet celebrity Belle Delphine, with cigarettes stuck inside her nose.

Twitch streamer mistakenly exposes her computer’s wallpaper on live stream.

As seen in the video, the streamer had a particular tip to give people who could afford a PC that could handle a 144 hz monitor. However, she mistakenly closed the window.

“If you have a hundred and forty four hertz, make sure you do this. AARGH.”
The Twitch streamer was embarrassed. She screamed out the following and then sat back quietly,

“Noo, go back up.”

For one reason, SuopOnTwitch did not want her viewers to know that she used Delphine as a wallpaper.

SuopOnTwitch is a popular Twitch streamer and a YouTuber known for her gaming skills. She plays a range of games such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, and COD: Warzone, although most of her streams are IRL.

SuopOnTwitch posted about the above incident on her Twitter account herself, despite her obvious embarrassment. She is known for her hilarious posts on Twitter and regularly streams about her everyday experiences.

