Twitch streamer ‘Starbitzychan’ surprised two Japanese men who didn’t know she could speak the language with fluency, by doing just that.

The two men reacted to the incident in a rather hilarious manner, as neither expected her to respond in their native tongue. Overall, the clip made for enjoyable viewing, as the streamer caught the men completely off guard.

The streamer currently resides in Tokyo, Japan, and she regularly broadcasts her experiences to thousands of viewers. Recently, she was in a small Japanese pub with a friend, when she met two men who didn’t think she spoke Japanese. Unbeknownst to them, she spoke the language quite fluently.

Twitch streamer speaks Japanese fluently, catches two men off guard

Starbitzychan is a Twitch partner streamer with around 45k followers on the platform. This is in addition to the 7.5k followers that she has on Instagram, along with a further 1.4k subscribers on YouTube. The streamer is known for her above average gaming skills, although most of her streams are of the ‘IRL’ genre.

In the video that you can see below, the streamer can be seen engaging with her viewers when she overhears the two men behind the counter saying something controversial in Japanese. They were saying the word "chinchin" under their breath repeatedly, which is an offensive Japanese term that most non-speakers would not know about.

“Those words are very naughty. Ohh. Alright, I am about to bust it.”

Hearing this, the streamer’s friend asked her whether she can speak Japanese. In response, she turned to the men and spoke the language very fluently. Needless to say, this stunned the two men, who eventually burst into uncontrollable laughter.

The streamer explained that she told the two that she can speak Japanese quite fluently, and ended up going on a rant which they found very funny. Of course, the streamer did not look like somebody who could speak the language fluently.

However, she could hear and understand each and every thing the two said, and told them that their comments were too "naughty". Overall, while the two men were probably caught saying something highly embarrassing, the incident itself was hilarious, and all four of them laughing uncontrollably.