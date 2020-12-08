Twitch streamer called “shameless“ for controversial simps views

Twitch streamer “lilsignz” courted controversy after claiming that “simps” should pay her money to prove their “love” for her.

Lilsignz was engaging with her viewers on the Amazon-owned platform when somebody asked her about her opinion on simps. The broadcaster responded that she does not mind her simp fans unless they do not pay her money.

The Twitch streamer believes that viewers should not say that they love her if they do not donate money to her channel. She then went on a money-related rant, saying she knows that her viewers have $5 to contribute to her.

Twitch streamer says simps should donate money to prove love for her

Lilsignz, real name Sayna, is an “IRL” broadcaster who sometimes also plays/streams video games. This includes Among Us, League of Legends, and Fall Guys. But most of her streams are of the “IRL” category. The incident in question took place during one such stream, where she was engaging with viewers.

As seen in the video, a viewer asked her what she thought of simps. The response was rather straightforward but hugely problematic.

Image via Lilsignz, Twitch

“Well I prefer the simps who actually give me money. You know what I mean? Because I am like, how are you saying you love me so much, all this s**t, and you don’t have $5? I know you have $5, I am just saying.”

In a nutshell, the streamer felt her simp fans could not be in love with her if they do not pay her money. This is not the first time a female streamer has been caught speaking ill about their viewers on Twitch. Many streamers, such as Invadervie and Badbunny, have gone on rants against viewers and demanded donations.

However, in this situation, Lilsignz immediately got a reaction, as one of her viewers ended up calling her “shameless” via the chat. However, the Twitch streamer thought that the fan used the word because she looked like an actress who played a role in the movie, Shameless.

Regardless, the incident brings to light an ugly side of some streamers, who appear to go to great lengths to encourage viewers to donate more money.