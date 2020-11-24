Twitch streamer cries and ends stream after stalker sends her 25 pizzas and calls fireman in her name

Recently, a Twitch streamer endured a rather harrowing experience on live stream, when a stalker decided to send her 25 pizzas and also call the police, in her name.

The streamer in question is JadeyAnh, who is quite a popular name on Twitch. She recently recounted her harrowing and bizarre ordeal when a stalker ended up delivering 25 pizzas to her place, in addition to also calling a fireman after spreading rumours of a gas leak.

She addressed her stalker experience on in a Twitter thread, where she informed fans that she has spoken with the police about the situation:

Someone called fire mans to my place regarding a FAKE gas leak on my name, made an order for 25 pizzas and I think chinese food. I just talked with the police who will try to help me as much as they can. I am scared, uncomfortable ane sick. — JadeyAnh (@jadeyanh) November 23, 2020

I have to probably move out. There is no way I am staying where I am right now. — JadeyAnh (@jadeyanh) November 23, 2020

She also lashed out at all those who were being insensitive towards her accusations, as she stated that she was genuinely terrified:

I DON'T FEEL SAFE IN MY OWN HOME AND THIS IS YOUR FIRST INSTINCT? Mocking me while I am terrified — JadeyAnh (@jadeyanh) November 23, 2020

The incident took place on stream recently, which left JadeyAnh visibly shaken and resulted in her abruptly ending her stream.

Twitch streamer recounts her ordeal with a stalker on live stream

JadeyAnh is a popular Twitch streamer who has around 202K followers, primarily streaming in the Just Chatting genre.

Apart from her interactive streams, she also streams games such as Overwatch, League of Legends, and The Sims.

During a recent stream, she was subjected to an extremely unpleasant situation when a stalker ended up hounding her with 25 pizzas and calling a fireman at her doorstep.

Speaking about the ordeal, she explained:

"What the f**k, what the actual f**k is wrong with you? The person ordered twenty-five pizzas for me, twenty f*****g five! And I asked them and the person called and said my name to them and you know I was streaming. "

"At no point I could have called a freaking fireworker....."

Her voice then breaks, as her emotions get the better of her. She can be heard crying in the background and then proceeds to go off camera, only to return to end the stream abruptly.

If that wasn't enough, a comment on Reddit revealed further disturbing details of her stalker experience, as it is believed that he also knocked on her door numerous times:

JadeyAnh's recent ordeal with a stalker constitutes another worrisome instance of Twitch streamers being hounded by stalkers.

The likes of Pokimane, BrookeAb, and Sweet Anita have all endured unpleasant experiences with stalkers in the past, which has become a recurrent and problematic menace for female Twitch streamers of late.