Twitch Streamer demonstrates how to silence a bustling bar in under a second

Recently, a Twitch streamer ended up silencing a crowded bar after getting up from her seat and immediately collapsing to the floor.

Two “IRL” Twitch streamers, Esco and Heosu, were streaming their visit to a crowded bar in a South Korean city. The female streamer named Heosu proclaimed that she will have one more shot before going to do karaoke.

However, when she got up from her chair, the streamer immediately fell down, much to the surprise of their Twitch viewers. Esco struggled to realize what had happened, and ended up helping her after looking around confused for quite a long time.

Twitch streamer gets up in a crowded bar to go to the “karaoke”, collapses on the floor immediately

Twitch streamers Heosu and Esco are a married couple who reside in South Korea. They stream their everyday life experiences and outdoor travel, although the duo plays/streams a number of video games as well. The two in the past have played/streamed games such as NBA 2K20, GTA V, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Their Twitch channel is called “EXBC”, and they currently have 133k followers on the platform. This is in addition to the 28.4 k subscribers that the duo currently have on YouTube.

Image via EXBC, Twitch

Advertisement

In a recent stream, the two were drinking in a crowded South Korean bar and told each other that they are on a “wasting day,” by which they meant that they want to get wasted. Heosu proclaimed that she will go to do karaoke after having one more shot. However, when she tried to get up, Heoso ended up collapsing on the floor, and could be seen lying motionless.

In response, Esco stared blankly for the longest of time, muttered “ok,” and then got up to help his wife. The Twitch streamer bent down and picked the chair up, before finally deciding to check on Heoso. Moreover, the bar which had been bustling with noise until then had immediately succumbed into silence!

Image via EXBC, Twitch

The incident itself was rather peculiar, and Heosu later confirmed that she was alright and had collapsed simply because of drinking a bit too much.