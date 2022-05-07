Watch: Twitch streamer Elina gets her phone stolen

Twitch streamer Elina was doing an IRL stream of her trip to Naples, Italy. While she was streaming from her phone, she walked through an alleyway as someone on an electric scooter sped by her.

A few moments later, the scooter came back around as the person riding it snatched her phone out of her hand and drove off. The phone shut off and ended the livestream in a scary moment.

Elina's phone stolen on the street in Naples

The Swedish streamer was visiting Naples, Italy. While the city is known for some beautiful scenery, it also gets a bad reputation for its shadier areas and ties to the mafia. She was visiting the Spanish Quarter, one of the most notorious districts in Napoli, when her phone got stolen by someone on an electric scooter.

She seemed aware of the area's reputation, as she noticed a dark alleyway that she pointed her phone towards and labeled it as dangerous:

"I think I would die if I go in there."

The streamer then made a joke about dying while on stream, saying it would be a good career move:

"I think if I were to die on camera, on stream, that would be good content."

She even foreshadowed the potential for her phone to be stolen while on stream, saying she was scared to point her selfie stick too far away from her in case someone grabbed it.

"I'm just so scared that someone will rip my phone off."

Elina ended up in the area because she decided to walk away from the main road to evade a drunk man who was following her and trying to grab her. That's when she ended up on the street where another man driving an electric scooter rushed past her and snatched the phone off of her selfie stick.

The phone shuts off, ending the stream. There has been no word from the streamer on Twitch or social media since. While it seems like no harm came to her, losing her phone while by being herself in another country is certainly a scary experience.

Fans react to Elina's phone being stolen

Many viewers who have been to Naples or are familiar with the city weren't surprised that something like this would happen to the streamer.

One comment joked that the thief heard what she said before stealing the phone.

While it's unlikely that she'll get her phone back, hopefully she's able to contact loved ones to help her out.

