Twitch Streamer exposed for using daughter as "bait" for his live stream, ghastly details emerge

Recently, Twitch streamer and YouTuber Gross Gore has come under severe scrutiny for using his daughter as "bait" to get more views on his livestream.

The Twitch streamer/ YouTuber was accused by a friend who also works as his mod, for using his daughter for various stream-related purposes. The video was posted about by a user on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and since then, quite a few past incidents have been talked about.

Apparently, in the past, the Twitch streamer has been involved in innumerable incidents involving “sexual harassment and questionable behavior.” This includes trying convince his 16-year-old sister to sell her virginity, along with various other sexual allegations.

Twitch streamer’s past sexual allegations re-emerge after details of using daughter as "bait" are revealed

Ali “Gross Gore” Larsen is a Twitch streamer/YouTuber whose content generally revolves around League of Legends. He currently has 428k followers on Twitch and 312k subscribers on YouTube. In the video that has since been deleted, the internet personality was accused of using his daughter to increase his views and donations on stream.

The post led to quite a few people coming up on Reddit to talk about his past scandals as well. The streamer has, in the past, been involved in innumerable sexual harassment allegations with a number of people accusing him of harassment and misconduct.

He was involved in a huge brawl in the Runescape fest 2018, and ended up getting kicked out. Further incidents of sexual harassment have been alleged by another female Twitch streamer as well.

With so many sexual harassment cases and incidents having been reported against the same streamer since years, there exists an elaborate data bank on PasteBin which talks about all the allegations.

However, most of the videos of people making the allegations, along with proof, have been taken off due to the nature of the content. What’s more, the streamer himself admitted to taking his sexual organs out in front of the female streamer who accused him of misconduct.

While the videos of him with respect to he most heinous allegations do not exist, a clip can be where the streamer attempts to film a breastfeeding woman while talking to his viewers, can be watched on the link. Moreover, it is not only random strangers who have accused him of such behaviour either.

The streamer once admitted that he feels weird to change his “daughter’s diapers,” and he has said highly problematic things about his sisters as well. Overall, considering the extent of clips and videos that exist on the internet, the lack of action taken by Twitch and YouTube is certainly appalling, and also mind-boggling.