In a recent clip which has gone viral online, a Twitch streamer forgets to mute himself during his online Zoom class and hilariously proceeds to make an expletive-laden rant while playing League of Legends.

The Twitch streamer in question is relatively small and upcoming, and he goes by the name of scyrine. He was cheekily playing League of Legends while attending a Zoom online class.

In what has become a recurrent nightmare during this pandemic year, the dreaded "mute" button ended up getting the better of him. Much to his horror, he realizes that his entire class, teacher included, had just heard him rage at a game of League of Legends.

Twitch streamer's attempt to play League of Legends during class goes wrong

Scyrine is a small Twitch streamer with just above 1K followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

The 17-year old streamer hails from New York and often streams League of Legends on Twitch.

It was during a recent stream, that his League of Legends experience ended up turning into a nightmare, courtesy of a Zoom call gone wrong.

In the clip which has gone viral online, he can be seen raging at a game, while his teacher is conducting her lecture in the background.

However, unbeknownst to him, his audio is unmuted, on account of which, everything he says can be heard by his teacher:

"I'm done, I can't play this game, I'm done. I'm so f*****g done guys, get me the F**k out. We're done. It's a warm-up game! Sometimes the best Akali needs a warm-up. Are you out of your f*****g skull? "

On hearing his expletive-laden rant, his confused teacher sternly asks her class:

"Guys, what is that? Guys at home, did somebody have something go off accidentally?"

He then sheepishly tries to cover up for his gaffe, by coming up with a hilarious yet classic reply:

"Yeah, that was my brother, I'm sorry about that!"

What makes this entire fiasco all the more hilarious is the follow-up clip below, where his teacher ends up banning his imaginary brother from his room!