Twitch streamer gets bullied and destroyed by 16-year-old on live stream

Twitch streamer/YouTuber Erobb recently got bullied by a 16-year-old viewer while the two were talking about a profane word the streamer had trouble with.

Erobb was talking to a 16-year old Twitch viewer who ended up using the word “c**k.” Needless to say, the streamer was not at all impressed, and asked the viewer to stop using it.

However, the viewer in question went a step ahead and explained to Erobb why he called him a “c***k”, and said that he would not have been pissed off if he wasn’t one. The Twitch streamer was pissed, and got into an argument with the viewer, leading to a savage insult that had him stunned into silence.

Twitch streamer gets bullied by 16-year old viewer

Erobb’s real name is Eric Lamont Robbins Jr, and he is a Twitch streamer/YouTuber who plays multiple games. This includes CS:GO, League of Legends, Minecraft and God of War. Erobb is the brother of popular League of legends streamer Tyler1.

On Twitch, Erobb currently has around 252k followers, while on YouTube he has garnered around 29.5k subscribers till date. In a recent stream, Erobb got into an argument with a 16-year old Twitch viewer.

As can be seen in the video, the viewer started making fun of Erobb, and went on to imitate him in a child-like manner. In response, Erobb tried to explain to the viewer that only “little losers” use that word. However, the fan was under the impression that only losers get “called” and get “triggered” by that word.

In response, the Twitch streamer tried to explain to the viewer that people who use the term cannot get a “girlfriend” for themselves. In response, the fan explained that while he himself is only 16-years old and does not have a girlfriend, the word itself is commonly used as an insult and people don’t generally “care about it.”

Towards the end, the viewer directly accused Erobb of being a “c**k”, something that he obviously did not agree with. It was at this moment that the 16-year old Twitch viewer ended up saying an insult that the streamer had absolutely no answer for.

“Yes you are (a c***k). You wouldn’t have been arguing with a 16-year old online (saying) “I am not a c***k”. That’s a c***k!”

Image via Erobb221, Twitch

Needless to say, Erobb was stunned into silence, and could only muster a wry smile that hardly made up for the situation. Of course, the incident itself is one of the most hilarious occasions of a streamer getting trolled by a Twitch viewer.