Twitch streamer “Talia Mar” goes viral after mimicking iPhone's Siri during live stream

Twitch streamer Natalia “Talia Mar” Margaret Haddock has gone viral after mimicking the voice of Apple’s virtual assistant Siri.

Talia Mar has recently been playing Rust on the OTV Rust server, which encourages players to engage in “role-play.” Offline TV’s Rust server has got quite a few popular content creators like Shroud, xQc, and Pokimane to pick the game up in recent weeks.

Talia Mar explained that she had chosen the character of Siri as the one she wants to take up for her Twitch viewers when playing Rust on the OTV server. The Twitch streamer showed off her “Siri” impression. The clip has since gone viral, garnering almost 250,000 views on YouTube alone.

“So anyone who hasn’t heard it. Basically, I am in a server, the OTV Rust server and it’s a role-play server and my character is Siri. So I do a Siri impression. It’s not a voice changer I just do it in my voice,” she said.

After the explanation, Talia Mar spoke in her “Siri” voice for the benefit of her Twitch viewers, and the impression was, to no one's surprise, right on the money.

“I just talk like this. Hello! I’m Siri.”

The impression was on point, and casual viewers might end up thinking they are actually listening to the virtual assistant that Apple users are familiar with. One potential reason for the ease with which she can pull off the impression is that she's a singer.

Talia Mar is also musician/Instagram star. She plays a variety of video games as well. These include COD: Warzone, Dead by Daylight, and Among Us.

I cannot explain how much I’ve fallen in love with RP gaming 🥰 it’s fulfilling my love of voice acting — Talia Mar (@TaliaMar) January 19, 2021

The Twitch streamer currently has 426k followers on the platform. She will be expected to register decent growth in the next few weeks on account of her “Siri” impression going viral.