Twitch streamer has a hard time proving her "boyfriend" is real

In this article, we look at a hilarious incident involving Twitch virtual streamer codemiko, as she struggled to prove to her viewers that she has a real boyfriend.

As can be watched in the video given in the article, miko was interacting with her viewers during a recent live stream. For some reason, the streamer’s chat did not believe her when she said that she has a real boyfriend, and she had to call him in front of them to prove her point.

However, her boyfriend, whose name was Brandon, was by then aware that her viewers thought he was not a real human being. Hence, he spoke in a robotic voice to make her viewers think that miko in truth did not have a human boyfriend!

WANNA SEE SOME TECH?!! This is Miko being mocapped live by technician with facial tracking! pic.twitter.com/a3A5gLWANv — Miko (@thecodemiko) November 29, 2020

Twitch streamer gets trolled by viewers and her own boyfriend

Miko is basically a fully interactive virtual streamer whose Twitch channel is under the name “codemiko.” As can be seen in the video linked above, Miko is a 3-d rendered character that utilizes AI technology.

“Project codemiko” is basically a virtual streamer that has been created using the Unreal engine software and controlled using an “Xsense motion capture suit.” Now, most of codemiko’s content revolves around the “Just Chatting” genre, as she spends hours interacting with her viewers and other content creators.

Image via codemiko, Twitch

In a recent stream, Miko was talking to her viewers without using the virtual character. The streamer told them about her boyfriend - something that they did not believe for some inexplicable reason.

Miko then decided to call her boyfriend, “Brandon,” who by then knew that her chat is under the impression that he is not a real person.

Advertisement

Consequently, Brandon ended up saying the following in a robotic voice when the streamer called him. While it has not been confirmed whether it was his own voice or he was using some sort of software, the result was the same.

“Hello girlfriend! How was your day?”

The streamer tried to convince her boyfriend to quit playing around and start talking like a human being, but he appeared to be having too much fun doing what he was.

“Please respond girlfriend! Haha! Yes, I am her real boyfriend.”

Needless to say, the streamer tried to convince him, as can be seen in the video above. However, none of her attempts worked out, as she burst into laughter multiple times!