Twitch streamer Ice Poseidon witnesses man jump off building!

Paul Denino, better known by his alias Ice Poseidon, is an American internet personality and live streamer. He had a notable fan following on Twitch, until getting banned for a ridiculous incident that ended up with a bomb threat affecting more than 150 people!

Back in 2017, the streamer was on his way from Los Angeles to Pheonix. At the LA airport, he decided to tell his viewers the gate from which he was boarding his flight. That was not a good idea at all, something he had an inkling about.

Before telling his viewers, he said the following:

"Not sure if telling you guys is a good idea. But what can you possibly do, right?"

Well, for his viewers, this was an obvious challenge, and someone hated him enough to call in a bomb threat! The police boarded the flight, took the streamer and another woman into custody, and concluded that it was a fake tipoff after a thorough investigation.

His troubles did not end there, as Twitch ended up permanently banning him for what can only be called his recklessness.

However, this is not the only crazy incident that has happened during his streams. In this article, we look back at an old incident, which was even more disturbing.

Twitch streamer Ice Poseidon witnesses a man jump off a building!

In the video that you can see at the end of the article, Denino can be seen walking on LA's streets. At Hollywood Boulevard, he sees a massive group of people who appear to be looking up at a building. The streamer looks up, and cannot believe what he sees!

Image Credits: MtB Will, YouTube

A man looks set to jump off, with the crowd pleading him not to. Ice finds somebody dressed as Spider-Man, thinks about talking to him, and then wonders if he can stream it live. However, he is smart enough not to do so, and says that he doesn’t want to get banned.

After around a minute, we hear a women shriek in the background, and then the thud of a man falling. The streamer is left thoroughly stunned and covers the camera for some time. However, he soon returns, and can be seen talking to his friend about what had happened.

Image Credits: Dein Vater, YouTube

According to his friend, the fall was around twenty meters, which means the man would probably survive. Regardless, the streamer says that he thought the man was only kidding, and did not look like he would jump. The two are visibly stunned, and Denino decides to switch off the stream for the time being.

You can watch the entire incident in the video below.