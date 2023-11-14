Twitch streamer Jynxzi's journey explored: Personal life, career, controversies, and more

Nicholas "Jynxzi" Stewart is a Twitch streamer most well-known for playing Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege for the Spacestation Gaming esports organization. This 22-year-old gamer gained popularity after becoming the most subscribed content creator in April 2023 and is currently ranked 18th on the Amazon-owned platform's leaderboard with over 3 million followers.

Jynxzi hails from the United States and has completed his high school diploma; however, he keeps his personal life and academic details under wraps. In 2019, he began his streaming career on Twitch and is currently partnered with them.

Although Nicholas doesn't share much about his personal life, during a Twitch Q&A, he did mention that he is currently single.

How did Jynxzi's Twitch career suddenly boom?

Jynxzi surpassing one million subscribers (Image via X/@Jynxzi)

Jynxzi has only played a total of 48 games in his Twitch streaming career, which is comparatively less than other popular streamers. Even then, he ended up surpassing names like Kai Cenat and xQc due to his engaging content. His massive rise in popularity ended up with him being the most-subbed streamer at one point.

Though he has played games like Rainbow Six Siege, Fortnite, Only Up, and more, he is mostly known for his Just Chatting sessions. In addition to Twitch, he has a YouTube presence, where his 1.5M subscribers can watch snippets from his Twitch streams and challenges. He also has his own charm in Rainbow Six Siege.

Upon reaching the 100k subscriber milestone, Jynxzi spoke about how he's been streaming for five years since he was 17 years old:

"Bro deada*s chat, I've been streaming fiveeyears, bro...five fu**ing years. I strarted streaming when I was 17 years old, bruh! Bro, I started streaming when I was 17 years old! I'm about to turn 22 in, like, a month (two months)."

In the clip, he also says that when he started, he had quite a lot of viewers telling him that he was wasting his time streaming. He then started screaming at his webcam, telling his viewers how they shouldn't let anyone stop them from doing their thing:

"I'm never be able to do it, it's not a real fu**ing job, the amount of m**erf***ers that never believed in me, bro... but Goddang! (giggles) The amount of mf**rs that will tell you that you can't do something because they can't imagine themselves doing something. DO NOT LET ANYONE TELL YOU SH*T BRO (intense screaming)."

Is Jynxzi involved in any controversies?

While the streamer isn't involved in any controversies with other streamers, he is known for his over-the-top behavior and raging during streams. His most popular clips involve jokingly roasting or flaming other players in the game while also getting roasted by his teammates and his Twitch chat.

Some fans and viewers attribute his streams to increased toxicity in the Rainbow Six Siege community. In a thread having over 120 comments, a fan on the game's subreddit claimed to have noticed a lot of toxic players in his games ever since the Siege player gained popularity on Twitch. The Redditor said that 15-year-olds yell slurs at him if he camps during defense in the game.

One fan was quick to side with his favorite streamer, saying that the content creator has never flamed anyone for camping in the game and even appreciates other good players for holding good angles. Another said it wasn't the streamer's fault, and players are just using him as a cover for being toxic.

Fans stand up for Jynxzi (Image via r/Rainbow6)

On August 19, 2023, Nicholas joined popular streamer Adin Ross for an IRL stream on Kick, where he was swatted. Although this isn't a controversy, the clip of the two getting swatted went viral on social media and caused quite a stir. The clip of the two at the golf course was posted by the X user @DramaAlert.

Despite the different opinions fans and viewers have about Jynxzi and his way of streaming, he continues to grow and gain popularity on both Twitch and YouTube. He currently has 75K subs on Twitch, with over 33K viewers and a whopping 36.4M watch hours.