Twitch streamer Ludwig creates a 'combat tier list' ft Pokimane, Dr Disrespect, PewDiePie, and more

Ludwig Ahgren, known simply as Ludwig, is a popular Twitch streamer with around 671k followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

The 25-year old is known for his entertaining streams that revolve around various games such as Fall Guys, Valorant, and Among Us, to name a few.

He can also be found interacting with fans via the Just Chatting feature and is known for his commentary on a wide range of games, especially Super Smash Bros. Apart from Twitch, he also has an active YouTube account and a Twitter handle, where he posts regularly.

Over his career, Ludwig has also come to be known for posting various 'tier lists,' which involves a ranking system related to multiple topics, ranging from food to internet personalities.

He recently decided to come up with a rather unique tier list, which comprises of streamers who he believes he can defeat in 'hand to hand combat':

I made a tier list of streamers I think I can beat in hand to hand combat pic.twitter.com/soZfFZf3Le — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) October 16, 2020

Ludwig's hilarious tier list includes the likes of PewDiePie, Dr Disrespect, and Shroud, among several prominent streamers, who have been placed in different tiers.

With his recent tier list, Ludwig is trending online, as several from the online community reacted to his tweet, which has already received 25k-plus likes and 500-plus retweets so far.

The Ludwig 'hand to hand combat tier list'

Ludwig's tier list has been created quite methodically, as we witness popular streamers being clubbed into different tiers, according to their respective 'threat level.'

The list comprises of five tiers:

Can beat 100/100

Slight Favourite

50/50

Underdog

Will lose 0/100

Some of the names that feature in the 'can beat 100/100' section hilariously include Shroud and Asmongold, while other surprise mentions are PewDiePie and Mizkif in the 'slight favorite tier.'

Streamers such as Pokimane and Myth make it to the '50/50 tier', while HasanAbi, Amouranth, and Tfue seem to pose a larger threat where Ludwig considers himself the 'underdog.'

In the final tier, which comprises the toughest streamers to beat in hand to hand combat in his eyes, unsurprisingly, Dr Disrespect features alongside NICKMERCS and several others.

While Ludwig seems to have had a blast creating this tier list, Twitter believes that the Twitch streamer thinks too highly of myself and decided to help him get off his high horse.

Check out some of the reactions to Ludwig's tier list online:

I am concerned about the mech armor of tasers you will bring to the fight — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) October 16, 2020

👀 if you fight on your knees — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) October 16, 2020

I respect your right to arms, sir — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) October 16, 2020

Go fuck yourself — GenG QTCinderella (@qtcinderella) October 16, 2020

Who in the hell do you think you are — Hutch (@hutchinson) October 16, 2020

because @CaptainSparklez would just drive in his mclaren and beat @LudwigAhgren up — greedy EA (@greedy_ea) October 16, 2020

banger tweet — Jav (@Dropperwastaken) October 16, 2020

here before live twitch boxing becomes a thing — ScareCrow (@PointCrow) October 16, 2020

coward — 4conner (@fourconner) October 16, 2020

Pewdiepie would knock your lights out — NTB (@notthebestntb) October 16, 2020

You get destroyed by train. Also you are losing to pokimane, since you are a tier 3 simp. — Cowonaviwus (@DuttaAnshuman18) October 16, 2020

Idk lud might have put em in the wrong category pic.twitter.com/8LM8lWb3eU — Hillary Clinton (@ITBE3AC) October 16, 2020

1v1 me smash 64 — T1 SONII (@sonii) October 16, 2020

And just like that, the Ludwig tier list has officially made a triumphant return.