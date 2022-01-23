“Your mom is a cash cow”: Twitch streamer m0xyy gets into a heated argument with Overwatch teammate

During streamer m0xyy's latest broadcast, he got into an argument with one of his teammates in Overwatch.

M0xyy is an Overwatch streamer who played with xQc when he was still in the pro scene. Ever since then, he has still played the game, coming back every time the game updates or it's competitive season resets.

During his latest stream, he matched with a player who wasn't a fan of his. During the match, they had been having short stints of sarcasm and insults, until his teammate finally had enough and started to roast the streamer by saying that he's playing the game as a "cash cow." m0xxy responds humorosly with a childlike retort:

"You mom's a cash cow!"

m0xyy's teammate rants about why he hates the streamer

After this initial comment, his teammate starts describing in depth why he has such a disdain for the streamer:

"You're playing this game, you come back after every single update."

The streamer then reiterates his child-like retort and then insults his ranking in the game:

"Your mom is a cash cow, dude! You're a hardstuck GM, that's it, man"

The teammate fires back, mocking his insults and saying that he repeats the same phrase over and over. He then goes on to claim that the streamer has lost popularity after xQc hasn't played with him in a while:

"You literally fell off after xQc stopped dealing with you. You haven't been relevant in four years, you're not good at the game, you're not good at anything, you don't have a conventional job, you don't work a nine to five, you don't make any money."

After concluding the rant, m0xyy is stunned by the hatred that his teammate holds for him:

"Wow! You are heated, dude! Haha!"

Reddit users shared their responses and some agreed with the ranting teammate, while others called him jealous.

Some users shared their opinions on the game and why players like the teammate ruined the experience of the game.

This issue seems divided on whether people support or hate the teammate m0xyy played with.

