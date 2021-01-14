A Twitch streamer new to Rust tries talking to an NPC, has a hilarious reaction upon realizing what he's done

A Twitch streamer who only recently began playing on the Offline TV Rust server was found trying to talk to a non-playing character rather hilariously.

Twitch streamer GingerBeardie came across an armed guard in Rust that he thought was another player. The Twitch streamer tried talking to what was actually an NPC, and asked his chat why he wasn't getting a response.

While the streamer thought that he was getting trolled, his chat told him that it was actually an NPC that he was trying to talk to. Upon realizing what had just happened, the Twitch streamer ended up producing a hilarious reaction and burst into laughter.

Twitch streamer new to Rust tries talking to an NPC, has a hilarious reaction when he realizes what is happening

GingerBeardie is a Twitch streamer who has only recently started playing Rust. Quite a few popular content creators have taken to the game in recent times, especially after Offline TV created a server that allows older players to play with new ones, with all users expected to “role-play.”

GingerBeardie was walking around the map when he saw an armed guard standing quietly near a watchtower. The Twitch streamer walked up to the guard and tried to talk to him, as can be seen in the video below.

“Hey man! Hello? Speak English? What is that? That’s an NPC?”

Saying this, the Twitch streamer turned to his chat in order to figure out who it was that he was trying to talk to. His viewers immediately told him that he was trying to talk to a non-playing character, leading to a rather hilarious reaction as he covered his face with his hands.

“Are you trolling me? Okay, listen, are you trolling me? Is it actually an NPC? Okay.”

It took him quite a bit of time to accept the fact that he had been trying to talk to an NPC, and upon realizing, the Twitch streamer burst into laughter.

GingerBeardie is a popular RuneScape streamer with around 32.2k followers on the platform. He has recently started playing Rust, and the game has led him to some hilarious moments already.