Twitch streamer has a one in a million occurrence after shooting star appears during live stream

Recently, a shooting star appeared outside Twitch streamer Lecancar's window in a Christmas eve stream.

The 21-year old Australian Twitch streamer was engaging with his viewers two days ago. As he went about engaging with his viewers, some of them noticed a bright streak of light that was visible from his window for a couple of seconds.

While initially it wasn’t clear what the bright light was, the Twitch streamer himself later revealed that it was a shooting star that had been unexpectedly caught on camera. The Twitch streamer and quite a few people have gone on to call it a “Christmas miracle,” as the clip has since gone viral on YouTube.

As shown in the video below, the Twitch streamer engaged with some of his viewers, who had quite a few questions to ask him. Viewers asked him a question about his personal life, and then proceeded to ask him about a couple of fellow Twitch streamers and friends.

Lecancar is a University student, and streams on Twitch during his free time. He discussed how one of his friends had changed his Twitch username, and another friend had gone out to get alcohol.

As he told his viewers about his two friends' respective situations, a bright streak of light passed through the sky and was visible outside his room’s window for mere moments.

Image via Lecancar, YouTube

The Twitch streamer was completely oblivious to the situation, and his viewers pointed out that it was probably a shooting star that they had spotted outside the window. The Twitch streamer later confirmed this on Twitter, and called it a “Christmas miracle.”

Little bit of a Christmas miracle... just watch the window ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/f6bhpnd52Y — lecancar (@lecancar) December 24, 2020

For obvious reasons, the clip has since gone viral on YouTube. It must also be noted that Lecancar himself is a smaller streamer on Twitch, and currently has around 5.8k followers.

Image via Lecancar, Twitter

This is in addition to 96 subscribers that he has on YouTube. Apart from Fortnite; Lecancar regularly plays other games such as Valorant, Minecraft, and Among Us.