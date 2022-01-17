“Some Resident Evil s**t”: Twitch streamer Rellik gets chased by dog in abandoned building, comes across armed veteran

Twitch streamer Rellik is known for his IRL livestreams, where he explores abandoned buildings across the world. In his most recent set of streams, he has been exploring an old naval base in New Orleans.

He has come across some interesting finds during his explorations, but nothing beats getting scared by a dog and meeting an armed veteran.

The small-time broadcaster has started to collect a following around his ventures into empty structures set to be torn down in the near future. He says he wants to preserve these places by immortalizing them in video form, letting the world see how they looked long after getting torn down.

Earlier today, during his stream, Relik wandered through the abandoned naval base, filming the long, decrepit hallways and ruined rooms. As he and a friend were venturing down one hallway, they heard the sound of something approaching them ahead.

A dog suddenly walked into view and started barking at them, prompting them to run into the nearest room to try and escape the hostile animal. Once inside, Rellik's friend asked him if he was ok, which prompted him to give a humorous response:

"I'm ok. F**k, that was some Resident Evil s**t!"

Rellik befriends dog that startled him, jokingly scolds it

Once they caught their breath, Relik's friend added that someone was with the dog. He then called out, asking if it was ok to come out now, to which the stranger responded, "yes".

Once outside the room, the dog owner said it won't bite and led the dog closer to the streamer. Rellik then pet the dog, jokingly scolding it for scaring him.

"Hey buddy, you almost gave me a heart attack!"

After they greet and explain what they are doing to the dog owner, they continue exploring the old building. This scare frightened Rellik and his audience, though it instantly turned into a cute moment with the dog.

However, this stranger wasn't the only person the streamer met on his adventure through the old naval base, as the day before, he had met a unique scavenger.

Rellik meets armed veteran in an old naval base

During the stream before today's broadcast, Rellik found himself face to face with a stranger wearing military fatigues and carrying a rifle. He greeted the stranger kindly, hoping not to start any trouble with the armed scavenger.

"We just travel, explore different things. How you doing? You having a good day?"

Rellik made idle conversation with the veteran and learned that he lives in the building, scavenging for parts and food. The two became friends, and the veteran offered to guide them around the building, sharing stories and having pleasant conversations.

The audience loved every moment of it and were intrigued by the interesting character showing the streamers around. The vet even brought them into where he lived, showing off a homemade shotgun and a hand crank generator that he made with scavenged parts. This prompted the streamer to blurt out:

"Woah! What the h*ll!"

Rellik and his viewers were amazed at the ingenuity the elderly gentleman showed just by using scrapped parts. Users on Reddit joked that it seemed like this veteran was straight out of a survival video game.

This moment was incredible to witness, as it showed that even the life of a scavenger could be entertaining and fascinating. More streams like this are sure to come from the rising streamer, and hopefully, more great moments like this will arrive.

Edited by Ravi Iyer