An ‘IRL’ Twitch streamer’s girlfriend was approached by a rich Japanese man on live camera.

Jakenbakelive is a 30-year old American Twitch streamer who has been studying in Japan for the last two years. This has allowed him to stream his everyday travel, and his exploration of Japan’s night-life. He also regularly visits China, and the incident mentioned below took place in Shanghai. Apart from that, Jake plays games such as Valorant and World of Warcraft as well.

Currently, the streamer has around 500k followers on Twitch, along with around 125k subscribers on YouTube. Recently, during one of his ‘IRL’ streams, the streamer was out in the city with his girlfriend at night. However, the two got approached by a Japanese employee who had a rather awkward proposition for the streamer’s girlfriend.

Twitch Streamer's girlfriend gets approached by a 'rich guy' on the street while on Live stream

In the video that you can see below, the streamer can be seen talking to his girlfriend Water Lynn. Water Lynn is herself a ‘Just chatting’ or ‘IRL’ Twitch streamer, with around 50k followers on the platform. She is also a notable Instagrammer, with a handsome 125k followers.

Regardless, the couple was talking to each other outside a popular Chinese Karaoke bar, when a bald security employee approached his girlfriend. As it turned out, the man had been instructed by a rich Japanese local to approach Water on his behalf. The Japanese man wanted Water to go ‘home’ with him.

Advertisement

Needless to say, the two refused the man’s proposition, after which he began to return hastily. However, Jake began to follow him, and walked all the way up to the yellow car in which the Japanese man was sitting. He explained what had just happened to his viewers.

“He said he wants to take my girl home. F**k that guy. That’s how China works. That guy is probably some rich dude who is a regular at this Karaoke club. He sent over the security to ask Water whether Water wants to go home with the rich guy in that car and I said, hey what’s up big brother can I go home with you?”

Image Credits: Twitchlonger, Youtube

Of course, the incident in itself was enough to embarrass the local, who can be seen driving away rather quickly.