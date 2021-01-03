Twitch streamer's mic catches fire on live stream during birthday celebration

Recently, a Twitch streamer’s mic ended up catching on fire when she attempted to celebrate her birthday with her viewers on live stream.

Twitch streamer Sandra “MissCookiez” was recently celebrating her birthday with her fans during a live stream. She decided to cut a cake in front of her viewers after blowing out some candles.

However, the Twitch streamer instead ended up clumsily setting her mic on fire, something her chat informed her about immediately. MissCookiez found the incident hilarious, as she quickly blew the fire out by blowing on the mic.

Twitch streamer sets mic on fire during birthday celebrations on live stream

MissCookiez is a popular IRL streamer who plays a bunch of video games as well. Recently, the Twitch streamer decided to celebrate her birthday on live stream with her thousands of viewers.

She got herself a cake, and wanted to blow the candles while her viewers wished her. However, before she could get to the candles, her mic caught fire, and the Twitch streamer did not notice what had happened for a couple of seconds.

Advertisement

However, her chat was prompt about it, as one of her fans sent a rather obvious message to her.

“I think your mic is on fire!”

She saw the message and reacted immediately, as she blew out the fire before things could get worse. While she found the overall situation hilarious and broke into a fit of laughter, the streamer was rather surprised when she realized what was happening.

Image via MissCookiez, Twitch

“Holy shit! Oh my god.”

Advertisement

Apart from her IRL streams and art-related content, the Twitch streamer also plays games such as The Last of Us, Bloodborne, and The Silent Hill series. As can be seen in the video posted at the start of the article, MissCookiez has recently started playing Among Us as well.

Currently, the Twitch streamer has around 184k followers on the platform, which is in addition to the 18.1 k followers that she has garnered on Instagram.