Twitch streamer “IMJasmine” scares away suspicious man with a scream

Twitch streamer “IMJasmine” was live streaming when she scared a man who was approaching her.

IMJasmine was sitting outside a building and engaging with her fans. The man approaching her had a face-mask on, and it's unsure why he was approaching her. When the man got closer, she was alerted and let out a scream.

The Twitch streamer was clearly frightened but apologized to the stranger after startling him. The man in question jumped up, turned around, and walked away without an answer.

Twitch streamer scares away a suspicious man wearing a mask

In the video, it looks like the man was leaving his workplace and had to pass the streamer's direction to get to his destination. It seemed like an honest mistake, and the passerby was unaware that he might've scared IMJasmine.

Advertisement

IMJasmine tried to apologize, but the encounter was too short-lived.

“This is..Ahhh! Sorry!” she said.

The Twitch streamer immediately burst into laughter and could hardly contain her embarrassment. She buried her head in her lap and did not say anything for some time. It made for some hilarious footage.

Image via IMJasmine, Twitch

IMJasmine is a Twitch streamer from Toronto, Canada. The Twitch streamer is also of Vietnamese descent and currently lives in Tokyo, Japan. She regularly streams her real-life interactions with people in Tokyo. Quite a few of her "IRL" streams are of various everyday life experiences that she goes through in her daily life.

Apart from the live streams on Twitch, IMJasmine also regularly posts videos on YouTube and has an avid following on Instagram.

Advertisement

On YouTube, most of her content revolves around various lifestyle-related issues, and she regularly posts educational content for fellow creators.

IMJasmine currently has 42.8k followers on Instagram, along with around 12.3k subscribers on YouTube. On Twitch, IMJasmine currently has 170k followers.