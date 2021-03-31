Twitch streamer SmashGodxXx accused of allegedly assaulting his girlfriend on live stream

In the aftermath of a disturbing incident that took place on live stream recently, Twitch streamer SmashGodxXx is being accused of allegedly assaulting his girlfriend off-camera.

The Twitch streamer has come under fire in light of his recent stream, where following an argument with his girlfriend, he proceeded to turn the camera away. This is followed by the sound of sickening blows, which have led several to accuse him of hitting her.

In the video above, which traces the developments that unfolded on his stream, SmashGodxXx can initially be seen telling his girlfriend to get out of the room:

"Yo get out of here for a second, I need to talk to chat without you just get out ..I'll open the door for you, please, please leave my stream and me alone"

As she protests, he appears to become increasingly agitated. This eventually results in him snapping at her, as he orders her to get him a beer from the living room.

However, she doesn't approve of his tone and proceeds to smack him with a piece of paper in her hands. He then stands up and turns the camera away from them as a loud thud and a sickening slap can be heard in the background soon after.

In light of this concerning incident, several Twitter users began to call for him to be banned from Twitch, as they feared the worst for his girlfriend.

Twitter slams SmashGodxXx after he appears to hit his girlfriend on Twitch live stream

According to his Twitch bio, SmashGodxXx is a Japanese streamer called Hito, who hails from Los Angeles, California, and he has around 11K subscribers on the Amazon-owned streaming service.

His content primarily seems to revolve around Just Chatting streams and IRL Twitch vlogs, which often feature his girlfriend Jess.

Ever since the clip from his recent Twitch stream went viral, he has been called out by several members of the online community.

In the video above, he appeared on stream shortly after turning the camera away, as a visibly shaken Jess can be seen sitting beside him. He then attempted to explain himself by claiming that everything was fine between them.

What's even more shocking is that he also attempted to blame her for the incident:

"Obviously me and my girl's here together, all good and sh*t. You caused this, it's kinda your fault..you can't say it's mine, I just try to chill"

What followed next only ended up making things all the more shady, as he proceeded to console her on seeing her cry.

He could also be seen whispering something in her ear, until a girl who is presumed to be his sister walked in and took the camera away.

In light of this concerning incident, several viewers called for him to be banned off Twitch immediately:

Guy needs to be banned — Sherman Peaslee (@epeaslee9854) March 31, 2021

It’s disturbing to watch someone break down in tears because of someone they thought they could trust. I truly hope she’s alright and is getting away from that trash of a human being. — Helmi (@its_helmi) March 31, 2021

Can't wait for the prison streams bro 🤙🏼 — bilbop؜ (@realbilbop) March 31, 2021

Ban @SmashGodxXx right now permanently @TwitchSupport . Don't let the abuser keep using your platform. Guy should never have an audience in any form ever again. If you don't it means you don't take domestic violence seriously and will see more and more clips of abusers sadly. — goldberg1122 (@goldberg1122) March 31, 2021

As dissent continues to mount online, further clarity is awaited on this recent SmashGodxXx situation, which has caused several members of the online community to issue a clarion call to Twitch to ban him off the platform.