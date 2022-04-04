Twitch streamer Summit1g wipes Dr Disrespect’s entire squad during recent Sea Of Thieves stream

Twitch streamer Summit1g recently eliminated Dr Disrespect's entire squad during his recent Sea of Thieves stream. The former has been streaming Sea of Thieves for some time, and his gameplay has improved tremendously with practice.

The internet star himself was pretty confident with his actions, and within a minute, he could eliminate Doc's entire team. After slashing out the whole squad, Summit smiled and noted:

"Sorry, guys"

Summit1g wipes out Doc's entire team in recent stream

In his April broadcast, the encounter with Doc's team started with a pretty aggressive tone with all the slashing. The online sensation first eliminated Rathbone's Secret, followed by Clouded Skull.

The encounter was indeed an epic moment for all Summit fans. With all that action and buildup of tension, they were treated to an action-packed match.

Fans react to insane wipeout

As expected, followers of the streamer were excited about this elimination. After all, it was Dr Disrespect's entire team.

While most viewers were quite shocked by all the action, a handful couldn't believe their eyes. One even shared jokes about Summit being a legend.

Fans react to the insane wipeout (Image via Summit1g/Twitch)

Notably, wiping out the entire Doc team in Seas of Thieves was impressive. Hopefully, viewers will get to see more of these intense, action-packed encounters in the future.

True sandbox title: Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves, the pirate game, has been making the rounds on the internet for a while now. It has managed to build a loyal fan base since its release.

Notably, the title manages to keep the fun and entire experience of pirates' lives alive without giving gamers much difficulty. The game's biggest strength is its expanded tutorials, not to mention the freedom it provides.

Players can have all the freedom to play according to their choice. From missions to quests, the pirate game is genuinely a sandbox.

Another great strength of this title is its insanely regular events, making the gameplay experience better with time. Other than that, its primary achievement game is the balance it has when it comes to fun and challenges.

Edited by Ravi Iyer