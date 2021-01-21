Twitch streamer takes 11 hours to build a rocket, instantly regrets his decision after allowing roommate to pick it up

Twitch streamer “RandyUserName” recently had a hilarious exchange with his roommate after the streamer took around 11 hours to build a rocket.

In a recent stream, RandyUserName decided to build a rocket in front of his Twitch viewers. It took him a total of 11 hours of work, and he was quite impressed with the finished model.

When he was done, the Twitch streamer decided to let his roommate hold the rocket, and ended up regretting his decision immediately. The Twitch streamer’s roommate broke the model in half within moments of picking it up.

As can be seen in the video, RandyUserName appeared quite happy with his work and asked his roommate/friend to “have a feel” of the rocket. His friend was impressed with the Twitch streamer’s work as well, as he talked about how the rocket looks “impressive in person.”

What’s more, the streamer’s friend even said that he was “afraid of breaking it,” as RandyUserName himself couldn’t stop talking about the work that went into the construction of the model. However, the rocket broke into two within seconds, as the streamer’s friend let out a horrified gasp.

As can be seen in the video, both the streamer and his friend were stunned to silence, as RandyUserName struggled to cope with the situation. Finally, the streamer uttered the following with a wry smile on his face:

“Get the f**k out of the room.”

Needless to say, his friend seemed well aware of the damage he had done and walked out rapidly.

RandyUserName is a “Just Chatting” streamer who also plays a variety of games such as Pokemon and Super Mario. He is not overly popular, and currently has only around 4.7k followers on Twitch.