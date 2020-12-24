Twitch Streamer “TrainWreck” has an existential crisis on stream after noticing a bald spot

Twitch streamer TrainWreck recently had a bit of an existential crisis when he realized that he might be going bald.

TrainWreck was engaging with his viewers and doing some “free advertising” for fellow Twitch streamer Dimitri "Greekgodx" Raymondo Antonatos' framed art print on his channel. When he bent his head to look at the artwork, the Twitch streamer noticed something he wasn’t prepared for.

TrackWreck could see a “bald spot” on the top of his head, and he struggled to understand whether the spot was due to him going bald or the headphones that he was wearing. While the “bald spot” was in truth at least partly due to the headphones, the streamer seemed rather concerned about the situation.

Twitch streamer ends up getting a scare when he notices “bald spot” on top of his head

In a recent stream, TrainWreck was going over an artwork and showing it to his viewers, when he noticed a bald spot on the top of his head!

“Oh my..that’s not real is it? That’s not real is it? That’s not real. OH MY..that’s the headphones right? That’s the headphones right? That’s the headphones right? F**k!”

Needless to say, his Twitch viewers did not help his cause, as TrainWreck muttered to himself and simply got up. The streamer had been wearing headphones until some time before, and was hoping that the “bald spot” was due to him wearing them for a long time.

However, quite a few of the viewers thought that it was a combination of the headphones and thinning hair, which must surely have been one of the reasons why he wanted to check for himself.

TrainWreck is an “IRL” Twitch streamer who also streams a bunch of other games. These include Among Us, World of Warcraft, PUBG, CS:GO and COD: Warzone. Currently, TrackWreck has around 1.1 million followers on Twitch and around 165k subscribers on YouTube.

Greekgodx is also an “IRL” Twitch streamer known for his gameplay related content. Greekgodx plays a variety of games such as Valorant and CS:GO, and has a huge variety of framed art-work by other artists that he sells online.