Twitch throwback: Streamer's weird request sees pizza guy leave immediately

Paul "Ice Poseidon" Denino is an IRL streamer who used to stream on Twitch.

The incident mentioned in this article dates back to 2018, and this is a throwback to the time Ice Poseidon resorted to swiping on Tinder while streaming live.

Streamer makes weird request to pizza guy

In the video below, Ice Poseidon is seen swiping on Tinder as he streams. While his fans had many opinions in the chatbox, the streamer clearly stated that he just wanted to have fun.

The streamer did get a lot of matches, though one went slightly wrong, with the woman threatening to send people over to his house. Ice Poseidon had already made the mistake of telling the lady where he lived, so he got pretty tensed when someone arrived at his doorstep.

While this entire incident was happening, the streamer was trying to click new pictures for his Tinder profile. So when he realized that someone was at the door, he freaked out. Ice Poseidon resorted to talking to the individual from the third-floor window, only to realize that it was a pizza delivery person.

He arrived on camera a few moments later with the pizza delivery person right behind him. The streamer accepted the pizza and then told the delivery guy that he wouldn't be eating the pizza, but instead, he would be using it as a prop in a photo. He said that the pizza would be covering his lap in the picture and asked for the delivery persons' opinion on it.

The individual replied that he wasn't sure if people would be into that kind of thing. This is where it got weird. Ice Poseidon went on to request the person to hold the pizza on his lap for the photo.

This statement weirded the individual out, and he chose to leave after collecting the money despite being offered a hefty tip. Readers can view the entire pizza incident from the 8-minute mark in the video above.

The pizza delivery guy in conversation with the streamer (Image via YouTube, Ice Poseidon)

Following an unfortunate incident in 2017, Ice Poseidon was banned on Twitch. He made a short move to Mixer but now streams on YouTube after the former shut down.

In the incident that resulted in his ban, Paul had told his fans the gate where he was boarding his flight from Phoenix to Los Angeles. A disgruntled fan apparently called in a fake bomb threat, which led to the streamer and another woman getting taken into custody.

They were released later on, but Twitch banned him for his recklessness. He even apologized to the platform in a heartfelt tweet in 2020, asking for a second chance.