Twitterati react to Fortnite being banned from Google and Apple Stores

Just today, we talked about how Apple and Google have, for now, removed Fortnite from their respective App Stores. Epic Games has reacted to the situation by filing a lawsuit against Apple with regards to the same. It has alleged that Apple employs ‘anti-competitive’ practices with regards to app distribution and related payments.

In order to give players an opportunity to work around the 30% fee that Apple and Google levies, Epic had released an option for Fortnite players to save around 20% of their money. Fortnite players could choose to directly make the purchase from Epic. This allowed them to buy 1000 V-bucks for around $7.99, while the same would cost $9.99 if you pay via the respective App store.

As one would expect, Fortnite fans all over the world were stunned, and took to Twitter to express their disappointment. In this article, we look at how the community reacted to Fortnite being pulled from the App Stores.

Fortnite banned from App stores, the community reacts

The Fortnite community was left in disbelief with everything that had materialized. One fan reacted by encouraging Epic Games to release a ‘diss track’ against Google and Apple. Of course, we also talked about the ‘1984’ parody video that Fortnite released, so they did do as much as they could, in all honesty.

Some notable Content Creators had no idea what was going on. Fortunately, however, Fortnite fans were quick to explain the situation.

Others could not look past the fact that it was an exciting battle that they were lucky enough to see, and that both the companies had made mistakes.

Free my boy Fortnite #freefortnite — SypherPK (@SypherPK) August 13, 2020

Most, however, were convinced that it was Apple who was in the wrong, as far as the matter was concerned.

Some Fortnite fans rejoiced the fact that Android users still had ways to download and play the game.

Further, we saw #Freefortnite trend on Twitter, as fans across the world posted in support of the game.

It seems that the battle is indeed going to be a long drawn affair, and it might be quite a bit of time until we see Fortnite return to the Apple App Store.

Finally, we also saw one fan who found the entire matter intriguing, but what was intriguing is that he spelt the word ‘intriguing’ wrong. However, the fan was quick to correct his mistake.