Twitter erupts as Karl Jacobs set to play Minecraft with Mark Tuan, Jae Park, and Corpse Husband

In his upcoming celeb collab, Karl Jacobs has confirmed that he will be playing Minecraft with artists Mark Tuan and Jae Park tomorrow.
The news was relayed to fans all across the world via Karl Jacob's alternate Twitter account. He excitedly confirmed that both designers would be part of the stream alongside YouTube sensation Corpse Husband.
The hype for this spectacle then went through the roof, as fans lost it after Mark Tuan retweeted the announcement on his Twitter profile today.
Karl Jacobs, Mark Tuan, Jae Park, and Corpse Husband to play Minecraft
YouTube star Karl Jacobs has been campaigning to play Minecraft with celebrities for a while.
Recently, he put out a call on Twitter to get Selena Gomez's attention for a game. While that may not have panned out, gathering Mark Tuan, Jae Park, and Corpse Husband is quite a feat in itself.
Mark Tuan retweeted the 22-year-old's announcement, saying it was "time to learn Minecraft."
Fans worldwide are echoing the hype as the tweet sits at over one hundred thousand likes as of writing this article.
Karl Jacobs has recently been blowing up on Twitter with his wacky replies to celebrity tweets. He recently caught the attention of Taylor Swift, who liked his tweet asking if she was up for a game of Minecraft.
Tomorrow's star-studded Minecraft stream featuring Karl Jacobs, Corpse Husband, Jae Park, and Mark Tuan isn't something fans get to see every day. Rest assured, fans will show up in droves to catch the unique spectacle.
