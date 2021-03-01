Twitter erupts as Karl Jacobs set to play Minecraft with Mark Tuan, Jae Park, and Corpse Husband

In his upcoming celeb collab, Karl Jacobs has confirmed that he will be playing Minecraft with artists Mark Tuan and Jae Park tomorrow.

The news was relayed to fans all across the world via Karl Jacob's alternate Twitter account. He excitedly confirmed that both designers would be part of the stream alongside YouTube sensation Corpse Husband.

The hype for this spectacle then went through the roof, as fans lost it after Mark Tuan retweeted the announcement on his Twitter profile today.

Also read: Fans enraged after K-Pop songs distributed by Kakao M removed by Spotify

Karl Jacobs, Mark Tuan, Jae Park, and Corpse Husband to play Minecraft

Tomorrow's Stream!

Minecraft with Mark Tuan, Jae, and Corpse Husband :]

Starting sometime around 7:30pm EST! — karl too (@honkkarl) March 1, 2021

YouTube star Karl Jacobs has been campaigning to play Minecraft with celebrities for a while.

Recently, he put out a call on Twitter to get Selena Gomez's attention for a game. While that may not have panned out, gathering Mark Tuan, Jae Park, and Corpse Husband is quite a feat in itself.

Time to learn minecraft! LETSGOOO https://t.co/EFfU3bqnnk — Mark Tuan (@marktuan) March 1, 2021

Advertisement

Mark Tuan retweeted the 22-year-old's announcement, saying it was "time to learn Minecraft."

Fans worldwide are echoing the hype as the tweet sits at over one hundred thousand likes as of writing this article.

so stoked for this !! — rocio (@swsrocio) March 1, 2021

OMG YES — alex ★ (@alexbian_) March 1, 2021

Advertisement

TIME TO SKIP MY CLASSES I GUESS 🤩🤩🤩 — aly ♡ (@goldenseunie) March 1, 2021

WAIT YOU AND CORPSE HOLD UP KYSNANSJKSKHN YES IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS — j ♡༄ 🌱 (@ughpjy) March 1, 2021

Karl Jacobs has recently been blowing up on Twitter with his wacky replies to celebrity tweets. He recently caught the attention of Taylor Swift, who liked his tweet asking if she was up for a game of Minecraft.

Advertisement

Taylor this is such a win.

Lets celebrate. Minecraft sometime, would be lots of fun! Lemme know what you think 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/PAcCAe9BAV — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) February 12, 2021

KARL AKRL AKRL KARL AKRLARK LARKARL KARKLA RK pic.twitter.com/iAb8zXXmLw — may🔥 sapnap day 📌 (@honkbriann) February 12, 2021

Tomorrow's star-studded Minecraft stream featuring Karl Jacobs, Corpse Husband, Jae Park, and Mark Tuan isn't something fans get to see every day. Rest assured, fans will show up in droves to catch the unique spectacle.

Also read: The story of Belle Delphine: A fail-safe strategy that took her from waitressing to being a millionaire