Twitter explodes as CallMeCarson is exposed for allegedly grooming minors

Carson “CallMeCarson” King has been accused of allegedly sexting minors by two former members of podcast group “The Lunch Club.”

Recently, Drama Alert host Keemstar hosted a breaking episode on his channel, where he invited Noah and Traves, former members of The Lunch Club. The two revealed that CallMeCarson had allegedly sexted underage fans:

*SERIOUS* CallMeCarson exposed for allegedly sexting underage fans. 2 former members of Lunch Club spoke to Keemstar and described how Carson allegedly confessed to speaking inappropriately to underage fans in March of 2020. Carson is a Minecraft YouTuber with mostly kid fans. pic.twitter.com/gcGS6WeYUr — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 5, 2021

In the clip above, it was revealed that the popular Minecraft YouTuber had apparently informed most members of The Lunch Club that he had sexted minors who happened to be fans:

“One day in March, he told most of them face to face and he called me and I picked up the phone and he told me he sexted underage girls and I think he said that they were fans.”

They also stated that while this case might not be one of pedophilia, it seems to be one of misuse of power by CallMeCarson.

i watched keemstars video on cmc so you dont have to pic.twitter.com/b4OZmJv23S — kate 🧁 (@dreamsaneboy) January 5, 2021

Shortly before the incriminating video’s release, Keemstar had reached out to CallMeCarson for a statement. The latter is yet to respond to these allegations:

Dear @CallMeCarsonYT , I am currently editing a #DramaAlert With allegations that you were Sexting you’re under age fans.



So you have a statement? — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) January 5, 2021

Considering these recent allegations, Twitter had a meltdown as disappointed fans called the YouTuber out for his actions.

What makes this situation even more shocking is that most of his audience consists primarily of children.

Twitter reacts as The Lunch Club exposes CallMeCarson

CallMeCarson is one of the most popular Minecraft YouTubers today, with millions of followers globally.

He was also one of the central figures involved in The Lunch Club, a YouTube/Podcast group of content creators that included the likes of JSchlatt and Slimecicle.

Two other members, Noah and Traves, recently grabbed headlines with their appearance on Drama Alert. They exposed CallMeCarson for allegedly sexting minors.

The suddenness of the entire situation makes these claims unexpected and surprising, as shocked fans took to Twitter to demand a response from him:

CALLMECARSON WAS SEXTING UNDERAGE GIRLS NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO FOR FUCK SAKE — Damo (@Fantastic4Shill) January 5, 2021

Callmecarson is a fucking pedophile... — Levi - Hawkeye (2012) era 🏹🎯 (@TheDevil0fHK) January 5, 2021

Like avoid him and his content as much as possible let it fucking d!e out seriously — the edie🦭 (@hourIyritsu) January 5, 2021

callmecarson? more like callmeincarcerated — Luke (@qLxke_) January 5, 2021

this was on the latest lunch club video pic.twitter.com/4aXKqXboNO — WUFY1 (@Jefe1k2) January 5, 2021

if you STILL support or defend carson please hardblock me /srs — ًhannie !? is in class (@philzalcvr) January 5, 2021

them callmecarson allegations are so sickening, shits disgusting if confirmed true — Sam 🌎☄️💕 ® (@SamjaySJ) January 5, 2021

please know that Hugbox and Traves have come out telling everyone Carson groomed underage girls in March. Please understand that supporting him after learning these things is not ok. Please dont support CallMeCarson. — Explaining's Crumb's Tweets // deph!! ♡ (@crumbexplained) January 5, 2021

so fucking long. Why would they wait. This is so dangerous. I'm so fucking sick. — val :) (@valedicted) January 5, 2021

ok so apparently were all psychics because hes actually going to jail this time — erika (@erikaisasimp) January 5, 2021

i'm not even surprised callmecarson got exposed as a pedophile pic.twitter.com/P6kpjv4OKd — ︎︎luis🌛 i'm the real kristofferson (@neonnxo) January 5, 2021

What makes the timing of these recent allegations ironic is that just a day before, memes of the Minecraft star going to prison were being widely circulated online.

Twitter user @CallMeCarsonYT is going to jail except it’s actually real this time! pic.twitter.com/WAQc9XCmBF — mcyttwt jail (@mcyttwtjail) January 3, 2021

This trend has not aged well at all, as enraged fans continue to express shock, anger, and disappointment online.

Besides calling him out, a few fans are also angry that members of The Lunch Club stayed quiet for so long, especially when they knew about the severity of the situation.

However, most came out to support them, as they appreciated their bravery in speaking out against a former colleague and friend:

Don’t fucking get mad at them for not speaking out, don’t shit on them like they’re bad people and say “well if I knew my friend was like that! I would-“ they’re different people, they don’t act like you nor are they you. Think about how those people felt 2/? — Bee !!!NEW ART IN PINNED!!! (@BeePlushies_) January 5, 2021

Now, in what has proved shockingly prophetic, CallMeCarson faces severe allegations of grooming and pedophilia towards minors.

Fans will hope for an accountable response from him soon, as these incendiary accusations continue to set Twitter ablaze.