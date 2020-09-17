Twitter goes berserk as the mystical world of Harry Potter arrives in 'Hogwarts Legacy' on the PS5

One of the most unexpected reveals of the PS5 Showcase event, which has left Potterheads ecstatic, is the announcement of a brand new Harry Potter game: Hogwarts Legacy.

Part of the wizarding world and backed by Avalanche and Portkey Games, Hogwarts Legacy is an all-new magical trip down memory lane that recreates the atmosphere of Hogwarts' castle, making for a magnificent sight in the trailer.

Harry Potter has officially returned in a brand new avatar, replete with spells, mystical creatures, potent potions and formidable foes, and here's everything we know so far about the game.

Harry Potter returns: Breaking down the Hogwarts Legacy trailer

The trailer begins with a shot of a beloved character, Hedwig, accompanied by the rousing Harry Potter background score that will surely induce goosebumps.

The story is set in the late 1800s, and reveals the origins of Hogwarts, as players get to step into the boots of a young wizard, who is yet to unlock their potential.

Featuring gorgeous shots of familiar landmarks such as The Great Hall, the Library, and the Potions Lab, the trailer is an absolute gold mine for Harry Potter fans all over the world, as we get to witness Hogwarts like never before.

Hogwarts Legacy aims to tell the story of the 'witches and wizards who came before'. From Quidditch and Herbology, to learning different spells and being sorted in one of the Hogwarts houses, Portkey Games seem to have left no stone unturned in delivering a wholesome Harry Potter game experience.

On the adversarial front, be prepared to battle trolls, dementors and other sinister beings who threaten to destroy the magical aura and sanctity of Hogwarts' castle.

Gather your allies and explore the hallowed corridors of Hogwarts as you encounter nefarious elements and uncover the secrets of the Forbidden Forest. From Fantastic Beasts to Hippogriffs, there is absolutely no dearth in reliving the mystical world of Harry Potter to its fullest, as you can take to the skies with reckless abandon.

Check out the official synopsis of the game:

Twitter reacts to the new 'Hogwarts Legacy' reveal

Ever since the PS5 Showcase event revealed the surprise Harry Potter game trailer, Twitter has exploded with a plethora of reactions.

Check out some of the reactions:

