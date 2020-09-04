Twitter goes crazy as Akshay Kumar announces PUBG Mobile's Indian version, FAU-G

Mere days after the Indian government banned 118 apps of Chinese origin, including the wildly popular PUBG Mobile, Akshay Kumar has announced a new multiplayer action game called FAU-G for mobile devices.
The game seeks to plug the "PUBG Mobile alternative" demand that is sure to see a massive uptick. According to Kumar's announcement on social media, FAU-G is being developed not just for entertainment but also to educate younger generations about the Indian Army's sacrifices.
The posts also revealed that 20% of the game's revenues would be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer Trust, a welfare fund for Indian National Army members.
Post the actor's announcement, Twitter understandably exploded, with fans having a variety of reactions to FAU-G, and Kumar.
Twitter reacts to Akshay Kumar announcing FAU-G
Fan reactions have been generally positive, with fellow actor Vidyut Jammwal also showing support for the game.
Fan reception to Kumar's involvement with the title has also been mostly positive.
The game is being developed by nCore Games under Kumar's mentorship, who will probably be attached to it in a brand ambassador capacity.
nCore Games to lead Indian game developing revolution?
The primary sentiment in the gaming community at large in India is that this will perhaps be the start of games being developed in the country. There is massive potential for game studios in India, with several studios like the Pune-based Nodding Heads Games already taking enormous strides.
And now, with nCore Games heading the development of FAU-G, fans can only hope that it paves the way for more titles taking birth in India.
As usual, Twitter already has memes on the topic!
Some fan reactions have also been humorous, evoking moments from the actor's iconic turn in the Hera Pheri franchise.
A growing sentiment amongst the PUBG Mobile fan base is that the actor taking in all the displaced players from the now-banned game.
Fans have been mostly supportive of the new title, as it is considered to be in line with PM Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
While fan reaction was generally positive, some weren't too pleased with the apparent lack of originality. Both in the game's name as well as the poster for the promotional material.
Last but not least, some fans even asked for an appearance in FAU-G by none other than Shah Rukh Khan, due to the game sharing similarities with the actor's iconic TV show.Published 04 Sep 2020, 18:30 IST