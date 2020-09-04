Twitter goes crazy as Akshay Kumar announces PUBG Mobile's Indian version, FAU-G

Mere days after the Indian government banned 118 apps of Chinese origin, including the wildly popular PUBG Mobile, Akshay Kumar has announced a new multiplayer action game called FAU-G for mobile devices.

The game seeks to plug the "PUBG Mobile alternative" demand that is sure to see a massive uptick. According to Kumar's announcement on social media, FAU-G is being developed not just for entertainment but also to educate younger generations about the Indian Army's sacrifices.

The posts also revealed that 20% of the game's revenues would be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer Trust, a welfare fund for Indian National Army members.

Post the actor's announcement, Twitter understandably exploded, with fans having a variety of reactions to FAU-G, and Kumar.

Twitter reacts to Akshay Kumar announcing FAU-G

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

Fan reactions have been generally positive, with fellow actor Vidyut Jammwal also showing support for the game.

Fan reception to Kumar's involvement with the title has also been mostly positive.

Action game and that too which generates revenue for @BharatKeVeer #FAUG..SALUTE 🇮🇳 https://t.co/dhO2kQPoJv — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) September 4, 2020

The game is being developed by nCore Games under Kumar's mentorship, who will probably be attached to it in a brand ambassador capacity.

nCore Games to lead Indian game developing revolution?

The primary sentiment in the gaming community at large in India is that this will perhaps be the start of games being developed in the country. There is massive potential for game studios in India, with several studios like the Pune-based Nodding Heads Games already taking enormous strides.

And now, with nCore Games heading the development of FAU-G, fans can only hope that it paves the way for more titles taking birth in India.

In response to PM @narendramodi call of #AtmaNirbharApp, @nCore_games is proud to announce our action game Fearless And United: Guards FAU:G with mentorship from @akshaykumar 20% of net revenues donated to @BharatKeVeer trust for India's Bravehearts #JaiHind #FAUG #gaming pic.twitter.com/OZTKj2mdFl — Vishal Gondal (@vishalgondal) September 4, 2020

The sheer suddenness of the move!

The unexpected nature of the move!

The unpredictability of the move!

Move over #PubG . We got #FauG https://t.co/VbLafOOYqO — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) September 4, 2020

Pretty soon Akshay Kumar will take over actual sports too. There will be no 11 members in the Indian cricket team. Just Akshay Kumar (in & as India) v Australia, WI, SA, etc. And of course he will win. Else we will ban the sports of all other countries and start our own 😎#FauG — Nikhil Taneja (@tanejamainhoon) September 4, 2020

Indian Replacement for PUB-G coming soon, as announced by @akshaykumar.

You always make us proud.This time by donating 20% of net worth of #FAUG to @BharatKeVeer .Thank you very much for Always supporting #IndianArmy.

Best wishes for FAU-G#FAUG pic.twitter.com/7PeoA6hhE4 — Chanchal (@Chancha40673498) September 4, 2020

As usual, Twitter already has memes on the topic!

Some fan reactions have also been humorous, evoking moments from the actor's iconic turn in the Hera Pheri franchise.

A growing sentiment amongst the PUBG Mobile fan base is that the actor taking in all the displaced players from the now-banned game.

Akshay Kumar to all the PUBG player now- #FAUG pic.twitter.com/0Xje1rvzkM — Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) September 4, 2020

When Akshay Kumar announced to launch a new gaming app #FAUG

All gaming aaps rn pic.twitter.com/4RMIz1O31P — HA@_copyright (@HArora95) September 4, 2020

Fans have been mostly supportive of the new title, as it is considered to be in line with PM Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

While fan reaction was generally positive, some weren't too pleased with the apparent lack of originality. Both in the game's name as well as the poster for the promotional material.

I mean come one... thoda toh originality? A little bit? Maybe?



No?



OK then.https://t.co/ASY9IttKfk — Meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) September 4, 2020

This has to be a joke. A game isn’t developed in 2 days.



The Modi govt literally banned PUBG citing “sovereignty & security of India” just so that their crony could launch a game called FAU-G.



I mean there’s not even a pretense anymore. The name literally is a give away. https://t.co/4lRDqRfmZU — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) September 4, 2020

Last but not least, some fans even asked for an appearance in FAU-G by none other than Shah Rukh Khan, due to the game sharing similarities with the actor's iconic TV show.