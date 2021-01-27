Twitter goes wild after Genshin Impact releases the most awaited Xiao teaser & showcase

Twitter went wild when Genshin Impact finally showcased Xiao ahead of the character's official launch. Xiao has been the most anticipated character in the game, which has led to a tremendous hype being generated among fans.

Genshin Impact announced the showcase on their upcoming character "Xiao" through their social media profiles and official forums. In the teaser video on YouTube titled "Yakshas: The Guardian Adepti," the publishers shed light on Xiao's life story and origin history.

The teaser lived up to the tremendous hype and high fan expectations. The revelations of Xiao's combat animations such as Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, and Talents impressed the gacha gaming community.

As a result, merely an hour after the announcement, the Genshin Impact gaming community stormed social media to express their excitement and opinions.

"I'm willing to protect you. But don't think about getting close, and stay out of my way, or all that awaits you is regret."



Voice Actor

EN VA: Laila Berzins

JP VA: MATSUOKA Yoshitsugu



Click here to listen >>>https://t.co/EsUQEEeTVk#GenshinImpact #Xiao pic.twitter.com/EGpEI5vVcE — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 27, 2021

Twitter goes wild after the Xiao showcase.

#Xiao began trending at number two in the US within an hour after the Xiao teaser and showcase was released. Currently, over 150,000 tweets have been made with the hashtag, and this chatter is only growing. Users are sharing fan art, lore, and fan theories. From the tremendous hype and excitement about this teaser, it's clear that Xiao will not be an ordinary gacha character.

The hype train kicked off when one of the beta testers leaked a clip featuring Xiao's burst attack. The combat animations were amazing, and the damage numbers were sky-high. The clip immediately went viral in the Genshin Impact community.

Eventually, rumors circulated that the character might get nerfed in the final release, causing an outrage in the forums. Although it's not prudent to believe rumors, the community was in suspense about the final build.

Ultimately, Genshin Impact players got the Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, and Ability showcase that they expected. Fans were beyond elated with what they saw.

