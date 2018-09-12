Twitter reacts as FIFA 19 lets fans play in Spurs' new stadium before Tottenham does

Courtesy: EA Sports

EA Sports have released an array of several new stadium designs ahead of the launch of FIFA 19 on September 28.

The developers also revealed four new stadiums to be added to the Premier League with those of three newly-promoted clubs - Wolverhampton Wanderers, Cardiff City and Fulham- also included. Borussia Dortmund's Westfalenstadion will also be available.

Among La Liga venues, EA Sports has confirmed five stadiums for FIFA 19: Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano, Villarreal's Estadio de la Cerámica, Sevilla's Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium and Athletic Bilbao's San Mamés Stadium.

Barcelona's Nou Camp, however, will not be featured in the game due to the club's partnership with Konami for Pro Evolution Soccer 2019.

Despite the fact that Tottenham Hotspur has not opened its doors to its new stadium and has been playing at Wembley, the developers have still released the latest glimpse of the new Tottenham stadium, as it will appear on FIFA 19.

Spurs were due to open the doors of the new 62,062-seater venue - the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - this weekend in time for the Premier League game against Liverpool. However, construction company MACE has cautioned that critical safety system issues will delay the project further.

The project has been reported to be delayed until at least November but the Spurs hope to have the stadium ready before Christmas and have even said that it could be ready by the end of October.

Due to the stadium's unavailability, Mauricio Pochettino's side is set to play at Wembley for the next couple of months - which will include Premier League games against Liverpool, Cardiff, Manchester City and three Champions League group games against Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven and Inter Milan.

Twitter has since reacted to the fact that people, including the Spurs, can play in the virtual stadium before they can have a go at it in the actual stadium:

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a playable venue in FIFA 19, even though its actual doors aren’t open yet https://t.co/qWOwRb2oUZ — Brian Behm (@bbrian36) September 12, 2018

Tottenham finally gonna be able to play in their new stadium....on Fifa 19! — Adriano Arpino (@adry10) September 11, 2018

Tottenham will be playing at their new stadium on FIFA 19 before playing at the actual thing in real life (might be ready in a coupla years) 😂😂😂 — George Hasan (@GorgeousKGeorge) September 11, 2018

Also because Tottenham new stadium is in the game and me playing Fifa 19 is gonna be the closest I get to the stadium as I don’t have £2200 — Harry (@Harry_murrum) September 11, 2018

I bet Tottenham fans can’t wait for FIFA 19 to come out they can actually watch a game at there New stadium — Marc Miller (@MarcMiller23) September 1, 2018

Fifa players playing in Tottenham’s new stadium before they do — Wilf (@WilfCentro) September 10, 2018

Talk about "fantasy football." — Uncle Mike (@MichaelPacholek) September 11, 2018

Harry Kane and Dele Alli will be playing at the new spurs stadium on FIFA before they play there in real life. Tottenham really are the gift that keep on giving init? 😂😂 — Oh_Mike_Chai (@Mike_elias7) August 13, 2018

Mad to think you’ll be able to play in Tottenham’s new stadium on Fifa 19 before the team actually plays there themselves 😂 — Luke Terry (@TerrysReds) September 6, 2018