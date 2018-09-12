Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as FIFA 19 lets fans play in Spurs' new stadium before Tottenham does 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
135   //    12 Sep 2018, 10:51 IST

Courtesy: EA Sports
Courtesy: EA Sports

EA Sports have released an array of several new stadium designs ahead of the launch of FIFA 19 on September 28.

The developers also revealed four new stadiums to be added to the Premier League with those of three newly-promoted clubs - Wolverhampton Wanderers, Cardiff City and Fulham- also included. Borussia Dortmund's Westfalenstadion will also be available.

Among La Liga venues, EA Sports has confirmed five stadiums for FIFA 19: Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano, Villarreal's Estadio de la Cerámica, Sevilla's Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium and Athletic Bilbao's San Mamés Stadium.

Barcelona's Nou Camp, however, will not be featured in the game due to the club's partnership with Konami for Pro Evolution Soccer 2019.

Despite the fact that Tottenham Hotspur has not opened its doors to its new stadium and has been playing at Wembley, the developers have still released the latest glimpse of the new Tottenham stadium, as it will appear on FIFA 19.

Spurs were due to open the doors of the new 62,062-seater venue - the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - this weekend in time for the Premier League game against Liverpool. However, construction company MACE has cautioned that critical safety system issues will delay the project further.

The project has been reported to be delayed until at least November but the Spurs hope to have the stadium ready before Christmas and have even said that it could be ready by the end of October.

Due to the stadium's unavailability, Mauricio Pochettino's side is set to play at Wembley for the next couple of months - which will include Premier League games against Liverpool, Cardiff, Manchester City and three Champions League group games against Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven and Inter Milan.

Twitter has since reacted to the fact that people, including the Spurs, can play in the virtual stadium before they can have a go at it in the actual stadium:

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur FIFA 19
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
5 players who are better in FIFA than in real life
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 5 top players who missed out on...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: New Celebrations Expected To Be Added 
RELATED STORY
5 New Features In FIFA 19 Kick Off Mode
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: New Stadiums and LaLiga Features
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 - Different Modes Explained
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: New Gameplay Features and Improvements
RELATED STORY
FIFA Mobile: What Is The All New Campaign?  
RELATED STORY
3 new features in Fifa 19 which you should know about
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us