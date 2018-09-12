Twitter reacts as FIFA 19 lets fans play in Spurs' new stadium before Tottenham does
EA Sports have released an array of several new stadium designs ahead of the launch of FIFA 19 on September 28.
The developers also revealed four new stadiums to be added to the Premier League with those of three newly-promoted clubs - Wolverhampton Wanderers, Cardiff City and Fulham- also included. Borussia Dortmund's Westfalenstadion will also be available.
Among La Liga venues, EA Sports has confirmed five stadiums for FIFA 19: Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano, Villarreal's Estadio de la Cerámica, Sevilla's Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium and Athletic Bilbao's San Mamés Stadium.
Barcelona's Nou Camp, however, will not be featured in the game due to the club's partnership with Konami for Pro Evolution Soccer 2019.
Despite the fact that Tottenham Hotspur has not opened its doors to its new stadium and has been playing at Wembley, the developers have still released the latest glimpse of the new Tottenham stadium, as it will appear on FIFA 19.
Spurs were due to open the doors of the new 62,062-seater venue - the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - this weekend in time for the Premier League game against Liverpool. However, construction company MACE has cautioned that critical safety system issues will delay the project further.
The project has been reported to be delayed until at least November but the Spurs hope to have the stadium ready before Christmas and have even said that it could be ready by the end of October.
Due to the stadium's unavailability, Mauricio Pochettino's side is set to play at Wembley for the next couple of months - which will include Premier League games against Liverpool, Cardiff, Manchester City and three Champions League group games against Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven and Inter Milan.
Twitter has since reacted to the fact that people, including the Spurs, can play in the virtual stadium before they can have a go at it in the actual stadium: