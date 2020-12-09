Twitter reacts as Cyberpunk 2077 releases official launch trailer before release

Cyberpunk 2077 has a final launch trailer to watch just in time for the release this week, and Twitter is already on it.

CD Projekt Red released a new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 which will likely be the last one before the game officially drops on December 10. The launch trailer gives a new tone compared to the other trailers, and it is centered around the main protagonist, V.

Themes like glory and death are explored in the action packed trailer in one final attempt to hype fans up. With the trailer release, comes plenty of reactions and opinions on Twitter.

Twitter reacts to the Cyberpunk 2077 launch trailer

Yesterday, the embargo on Cyberpunk 2077 was lifted and since then, many reviews for the game have been released. With the release of all the reviews and opinions, attitudes have been split entirely for the game and for CD Projekt Red.

One of the first comments for the Cyberpunk 2077 launch trailer is a boast about the high scores that Cyberpunk 2077 has already received.

Game of the century pic.twitter.com/FJaHHofDyy — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) December 8, 2020

Many of the users in the comments share the same excitement for the game and are almost proud of the scores the game has received. On top of the launch trailer was also a song for which CD Projekt Red tweeted about and fans caught on to.

@CyberpunkGame Hi there. I was just curious when the new cyberpunk trailer song will be available on Spotify. Asking for a friend. Lol — Martini_Ville (@Martini_Ville) December 8, 2020

Many users were nearly in disbelief that the Cyberpunk 2077 was finally close enough to release that a launch trailer dropped. One fan even said, "It feels almost surreal to see "Cyberpunk 2077 launch trailer." Some fans simply saw some humor in the video narration.

Yo why did I low key get suprise ASMR in the cyberpunk launch trailer 😂😂 — FearFear (@Fearfeeki) December 8, 2020

With all the split opinions though, there was no doubt that there would be some friction in the comments. Many had to do with the reportedly high amount of bugs in the game, and the recent reveal that the game can cause seizures in players without warning.

Can you guys please address the seizure issues? I'm epileptic and was looking forward to playing this game — Nirav @ Waiting for Deathloop (@Gandheezy) December 8, 2020

In fact, much of the media around Cyberpunk 2077 at the moment is based around the reports of seizures. Unfortunately, the reports and the launch trailer dropped around the same time, and that will likely be the main topic for today.

Even if it is unfortunate timing, it's an important situation that CD Projekt Red will likely soon addressed.

Thank you for bringing this up. We’re working on adding a separate warning in the game, aside from the one that exists in the EULA (https://t.co/eXpPn73VSK). Regarding a more permanent solution, Dev team is currently exploring that and will be implementing it as soon as possible. https://t.co/lXFypnSit2 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 8, 2020

Other Twitter users defended Cyberpunk 2077 from much of the hate it received yesterday after some less than perfect reviews came out, namely ones surrounded around bugs and politics. One user addressed that directly.

The amount of genuine idiots calling this game dead before its released because it has bugs like every single game ever and has flashing lights and people are like offended over how it portrays captalism? Man those guys gotta get a life, there is always a flashing lights.. (1( — Kiwi (@you_know22) December 8, 2020

Had trouble sleeping. Too excited.



Not even sure if ill be able to sleep tonight tbh. Feels like Christmas Eve...



At 36. 🤣 https://t.co/LOWypvLAlr — Cohh Carnage (@CohhCarnage) December 8, 2020

With the embargo on Cyberpunk 2077 lifted, the public is sure to keep getting updates on the game as time passes. There are only two more days before release, and Twitter should be interesting to say the least.