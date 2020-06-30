Twitter reacts to Donald Trump's Twitch ban

Twitch banned Donald Trump over the hateful comments made by him in his rallies.

Some Twitteratis appreciate Twitch for their bold step against Donald Trump.

Twitch bans Donald Trump. Image: YouTube.

After banning the popular streamer Dr DisRespect, the next person on Twitch’s ban list was none other than the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump. The news of Trump getting banned from the popular streaming platform Twitch, is doing its rounds on social media.

Twitch claimed that Trump has been banned for 'Hateful Conduct and Harassment’ which is one of the points mentioned in the Community Guidelines of the streaming platform.

When questioned about this action, a representative from Twitch said, "Hateful conduct is not allowed on Twitch. In line with our policies, President Trump’s channel has been issued a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on stream, and the offending content has been removed".

Reasons for Trump's ban from Twitch

Twitch cited two instances for their reaction. They are:

Trump's 2016 campaign rally

Trump's campaign rally was recently re-broadcasted on Twitch and Trump stated, " When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people. But I speak to border guards and they tell us what we’re getting. And it only makes common sense. It only makes common sense. They’re sending us not the right people.”

Tulsa Rally

Trump recently commented, "Hey, it’s 1:00 o’clock in the morning and a very tough, I’ve used the word on occasion, hombre, a very tough hombre is breaking into the window of a young woman whose husband is away as a traveling salesman or whatever he may do. And you call 911 and they say, 'I’m sorry, this number’s no longer working'. By the way, you have many cases like that, many, many, many. Whether it’s a young woman, an old woman, a young man or an old man and you’re sleeping," which made Twitch take the step against him.

Twitter reacts to Trump's Twitch ban

Trump and his comments have a record of getting banned or taken down from several social media platforms, like Twitter and Facebook.

Big Tech vs. Trump, a timeline:



May 29: @Twitter adds warning label to Trump tweets

June 3: @Snapchat no longer promote Trump in Discover

June 18: @Facebook removes Trump Nazi ads

June 29: @Reddit bans The_Donald forum

June 29: @Twitch temp bans Trumphttps://t.co/ROvbqVpIi9 — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) June 29, 2020

Many of the Twitter users are of the opinion that the step was taken by Twitch was right and that other social media platforms should do the same as well.

NEW--Twitch, a large video streaming platform, temporarily SUSPENDS President Trump for ‘hateful conduct.’



Prohibited actions included racist comments at Trump’s rally in Tulsa.



We need more platforms taking action to reign in Trump's inciteful activity.https://t.co/GpjY8beaoP — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) June 29, 2020

Trump getting banned on Twitch for hateful conduct has been the best news of 2020 so far. Twitter should do the same — Lord Frankquad (@FrankieDumar) June 29, 2020

Today: Reddit bans "The_Donald" forum in an overhaul of hate speech and harassment policies AND THEN, Trump's official Twitch channel has been suspended for violating the streaming service's rules on hateful conduct... as Ice Cube once said: “Today was a good day.” pic.twitter.com/cXttghi66f — James A (@JamesAnthony213) June 29, 2020

Reddit, acting against hate speech, banned ‘The_Donald’ subreddit. The news came on the same day that Twitch, a livestreaming platform, said that it was suspending Trump’s channel for hateful conduct.#TraitorTrump#HaterTrump #RacistTrump https://t.co/8wTkeIKs0G — Sylvan Swanson 🌊 #ITMFAgain ✊🏻✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@ATXmetalgod) June 29, 2020

One Twitter user even mentioned that Trump is not even aware of Twitch and would express outrage unnecessarily after he finds out. Till now, no tweet has been made by Trump regarding his ban from Twitch.

A funny thought for you: someone right now is explaining to Trump what Twitch is and why he can't use it any more, and Trump's getting very angry over being banned on something he neither knew he had nor understands. — Anthony McGlynn (@AntoMcG) June 29, 2020