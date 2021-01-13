Hilarious memes storm the internet as Chuck Norris is called out for being a Trump supporter

Chuck Norris is a well known Trump supporter. This has made him an easy target for meme generators, following the attempted insurrection of the Capitol and US presidential vote.
From pointing out that Chuck Norris lost in a movie fight to Bruce Lee to speculating that he was part of the breach in the Capitol Building, social media is bringing in the hits.
He has not been seen in the media for a while, and many would agree that he is far past his prime as an actor. Yet, no one is too old not to have Twitter users break out their meme reserves and fire away.
The Walker Texas Ranger star hasn't been trending this much since he made it clear just how conservative he really is.
Chuck Norris is speculated to have been at the attempted Capitol Hill insurrection
A circulated tweet points out that someone who looks very much like the aged star was pictured with a Trump supporter who broke into Capitol Hill.
The full Instagram story of Matt Bledsoe, the man pictured on the right, can be seen in this tweet.
It is upto the FBI and other Law Enforcement agencies to determine if he was at the attempted insurrection, but that won't stop Twitter users from doing their own research and finding evidence. It is not a bad habit either, as the internet has solved many mysteries, including the Zodiac Killer's last message.
Chuck may be an avid MAGA supporter, but it's safe to assume that he would not go as far as to break Federal laws and take part in one of the worst events in US history.
There have yet to be any Republican representatives who have condoned the insurrection. Even Arnold Schwarzenegger compared it to Nazi sympathizers from his own home country of Austria.
