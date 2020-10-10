Twitter reacts as 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' star Rahul Kohli wears a Liverpool jersey to the virtual red carpet

At the recent virtual red carpet of Netflix's 'The Haunting of Bly Manor', Rahul Kohli ended up stealing the show with his choice of attire - a red Liverpool FC jersey!

Rahul Kohli is a British actor of Indian heritage, who is best known for his portrayal of Dr. Ravi Chakraborty in the popular procedural crime drama series, iZombie.

He has also appeared in the Harley Quinn animated series, an episode of BBC's EastEnders and the 2018 rom-com 'Happy Anniversary', before getting his big break with the highly-anticipated 'The Haunting of Bly Manor', which is the follow-up to the critically acclaimed 'The Haunting of Hill House'.

Rahul Kohli is also known to be a die-hard fan of Liverpool FC and he recently seemed to be doing a fantastic job of promoting the Premier League champions, when he decided to wear the team jersey for the show's virtual red carpet:

This is what happens when you attend a “virtual red carpet” and no one tells you what to wear 😬 pic.twitter.com/CFA1W9h3u8 — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) October 9, 2020

His post has racked up more than 10K likes so far, as several from the online community were impressed by his undying loyalty to his favourite football club.

Ravi Kohli: Liverpool fan x Netflix star

Apart from his acting credentials, Rahul Kohli is known to be a die-hard fan of Liverpool FC and can often be spotted tweeting about the Anfield club.

You can check out an exclusive interview of his, where he speaks about Liverpool's recent performances here.

Check out some of his tweets related to Liverpool, where he clearly expresses his undying support for the club as a massive Red:

If Liverpool win the league this year, I’m getting a Liver Bird tattooed on my chest. #YNWA pic.twitter.com/4ljxplfSLC — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) January 18, 2020

I FUCKING LOVE YOU LIVERPOOL! — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) May 5, 2016

However, with his recent Liverpool jersey look at the The Haunting of Bly Manor virtual red carpet, the 34-year-old actor seems to have won over the internet as his fashion statement invited a plethora of reactions online.

Check out some of the trending reactions to Kohli's Liverpool fanboy moment, as fans responded to his viral tweet:

I see nothing wrong here. — Kirin Mar (@Xain416) October 9, 2020

I mean, is the black jersey more formal? Sure, but classic red is still a solid choice. 👍 — Jesus Gutierrez (@jeezusgutierrez) October 9, 2020

Your wardrobe couldn't be more perfect #YNWA — Raja Dhami (@gretzkytokurri) October 9, 2020

Man i fucking love ya 😂😂 — Felipe Hernandez (@H434Felipe) October 9, 2020

Legend. You bring the red. — Ollie 🦁 #Meeeow (@BadCatzGaming) October 9, 2020

I love that you’re unabashedly a Red, loud and proud! — Adam is being unbearable - LFC Champ19ns 🇨🇦 (@AdamLamping) October 9, 2020

As a football fan I wholly approve. More celebs should attend virtual red carpets in football jerseys, damnit 😤 — Matt Tilby (@itstilby) October 9, 2020

Rahul Kohli does so much free advertising for Liverpool. What a man. https://t.co/vnos4iWQ5y — Jamie (@JamieGriff97) October 9, 2020

However, the highlight of the thread came when one particular fan decided to mock him by reminding him of Liverpool's recent 7-2 mauling by Aston Villa, to which Rahul Kohli replied with an image worth a thousand words: Liverpool lifting the Premier League title:

Rahul Kohli stars as the mustachioed chef - Owen in 'The Haunting of Bly Manor', which is loosely based on Henry James' 1898 novella 'The Turning of the Screw'. The Haunting of Bly Manor is currently streaming on Netflix.

You can watch the video where Rahul Kohli plays Fifa with his friends below: