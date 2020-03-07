Twitter reacts to what TSM-Entity partnership means to Mobile Gaming Industry

TSM x Entity Gaming

Yesterday Team SoloMid, a United States based esports organistion announced their ingress into competitive PUBG Mobile, partnering with India's most successful and well established organisation, Entity Gaming.

After Fnatic who acquired Team Xspark featuring the likes of Sc0ut and ex Team Soul member Owais, TSM is the second international org who has seen immense potential in Indian Esports market which is not fully explored and is seen taking huge strides each day with the evolution of PUBG Mobile in the country today.

Already mighty western organisations like Secret, FaZe have moved into Asia and are looking to solidify their place in the PUBG Mobile domain, which suggest us that the region have taken a prominent place in the global esports and gaming ecosystem. Also according to a recent survey, about 51% of esports enthusiast are in Asia where mobile gaming is blooming at a massive rate.

This dramatic arrival of international organisations is perfect for Indian Esports, almost like a much-needed round of blood transfusion. Slowly yet steadily, esports in India promises to become a dad's brand with mobile games leading the charge which also will impact the computer gaming landscape to some extent.

However, it is important to understand that change is at the center of growth and expanion. Business don't always grow in a linear fashion. While continuity is like the roots of a tree, giving it longevity, change is like the branches that help the tree flourish. How long will the country's gaming ecosystem survive on a single game?

Eventually, in order to grow it will have to move into other games as well apart from PUBG Mobile. For that, both international and our domestic organisations will have to work together, need vision, good instincts and great personnel-management qualities

After the signing of TSM-ETG, gaming enthusiast from all around the world flocked to Twitter and wrote about how it was a landmark occassion for Indian esports scenerio, following a back to back inroads of two international organistions. Here are some tweets you shouldn't miss:

Four years back. No one looked at India. So glad now India houses @FNATIC and @TSM and more to come. Always happy and pumps me up more to compete with these T1 teams through 8bit 😇

Hope 8bit makes through such competitiveness 🥰 — ThugLife (@8bit_thug) March 6, 2020

1 big step for pubg Mobile was made today boys https://t.co/sB6JTfpRcf — C9 Sixless (@Sixless) March 6, 2020

TSM - Fnatic - Cloud9 - Tribe - Elevate.....the list goes on! PUBGM Esports is the place to be all across the world!! Welcome to PUBGM guys :) https://t.co/kvESAtc5GX — ImPERium (@EvT_ImPERium) March 6, 2020

Great to see Indian Esports growing! This is huge https://t.co/8IUJtu75Oh — YaGunnersYa (@piyushnathani1) March 6, 2020

My favourite eSports organization and 1st organization I ever known to @TSM come to India that was my dream.Thanks all Indian pubg players because of you all this is happening .You introduce us to global level@scouttanmay@Mortal04907880

Entity players

And all PUBGM players pic.twitter.com/MgvcUvF4U1 — Clɑw Gɑmer (@theclawgamer) March 7, 2020

List of Orgs from the west crossed into asia#PUBGMOBILE



Thailand: Secret , FaZe

India: Fnatic & TSM

Malaysia: Secret https://t.co/6dRt76fcC9 — hesketh2 (@subzidite2) March 6, 2020