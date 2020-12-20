Twitter reacts as Twitch bans the use of the N-word

Twitch tweeted about the N-word ban on the platform following controversy this week, and plenty of users on Twitter had their own opinions.

The use of certain words being banned on Twitch has been a contentious point of debate this week. A new addition to that debate is the use of the N-word on Twitch.

In Twitch's tweet, it was made very clear that any use of the hard R is prohibited and is automatically blocked across Twitch. That includes typing in any chat will likely result in a punishment if said on stream.

We’ve had questions about the use of the N word on Twitch. Use with a hard R is not allowed, period. We also automatically block the word across Twitch including in chat. — Twitch (@Twitch) December 19, 2020

Rules start to become different when the N-word with an A is used. That version is potentially allowed in use, but if used within a harassment context, it can result in a potential punishment on the platform.

Twitch releases new context on the use of the N-word

People who typically cover events like this, such as Jake from Esports Talk, replied to the situation among many. Some took the opportunity to make more jokes, and others made their input clear.

Twitch just banned the word 'Nerd' what the frick https://t.co/6zuhvDBs91 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) December 19, 2020

The word wether it be the hard R or A doesn’t need to be said on twitch period.

There’s other words we can and should use. No one should, no matter race should use the word, we are all capable of using better vocabulary. But my voice is gonna be overshadowed as usual on twitch.. — Jon Jack (Solkuro) 🎮 (@solkuroi) December 19, 2020

Advertisement

The replies to the tweet have several different opinions. Of course, there are many discussing the merit of the word on the platform, such as the tweets above. But users are also comparing rules that have been broken by other streamers who haven't been fully punished in the past.

That’s a mighty fine line you’re walking. — DNP3 🎅 (@DNPthree) December 19, 2020

Lol but you keep someone on the platform that threw their cat several times on purpose — Apollo (@A7ollo) December 19, 2020

One of the major points of debate in the replies is over the recent changes of rules on the use of certain words on Twitch. Those words, for the most part, are "Virgin," "Simp," and "Incel."

At first, many called for clarity on why words like the N-word weren't banned on Twitch. Now, the discussion has moved to a comparison of the three words to the N-word.

Advertisement

We apparently live in a world where online communities judge the N word and "simp" equally. Yikes.



Simp, Incel and virgin are not slurs, nor protected groups. Offensive? Maybe to some (anything can be offensive, so just ban language in general). Who's making these decisions? — [Light wave] Fury (@PhotonWolfsky) December 19, 2020

simp, uncle & virgin are not slurs though. what’s next? banning the word cracker? — charxter (@Charxter) December 19, 2020

There is a lot of confusion and frustration over the banned use of words like "simp" on the Twitch platform. While the new harassment policy does outline those words, it doesn't mean they are necessarily banned on Twitch.

Many people have come to that conclusion based on headlines and recent talk. However, those words are still allowed on the Twitch platform and aren't necessarily banned.

The new policy changes are based more on harassment rather than banning of words entirely.

Please stop trying to police words. It's a fool's errand and there is no way you'll be able to enforce such policies evenly. Unless someone is actively threatening or doxing someone just let people say what they want. Channel specific blocked terms and bans take care of the rest — Critical Nobody (@CriticalNB) December 19, 2020

So, the real changes mean using the words in a demeaning way may lead to a punishment on the platform. For the most part, using the words are likely still okay under normal use.