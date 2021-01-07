Twitter reacts as Twitch removes PogChamp emote after Gootecks' inflammatory remarks

Following shocking instances of violence and revolt at the Capitol building, Twitch has announced the removal of the popular "Pogchamp" emote.

The move comes after the emote's creator, Ryan "Gootecks" Gutierrez, made inflammatory remarks about the Capitol incident on his Twitter account, which are now being labeled as an attempt to incite further violence:

PS Big Brother Twitter wouldn’t let me post the url so if you don’t think big tech censorship is real, there you go 🤷‍♂️ — gootecks (@gootecks) January 6, 2021

Using the hashtag #MagaMartyr, Gootecks attempted to evoke sympathy for a lady who died during the Trump supporter takeover, urging his followers to watch graphic footage associated with her passing.

In light of this, Twitch swiftly responded by banning the beloved Pogchamp/ Poggers emote, which has become synonymous with the gaming and streaming community at large.

We've made the decision to remove the PogChamp emote following statements from the face of the emote encouraging further violence after what took place in the Capitol today. — Twitch (@Twitch) January 7, 2021

In addition to its removal, Twitch also announced that they will be working with the community to design an adequate replacement for the Pogchamp emote:

We will work with the community to design a new emote for the most hype moments on Twitch. — Twitch (@Twitch) January 7, 2021

After Twitch's official announcement, the gaming community took to Twitter to respond with a barrage of posts online.

Advertisement

Gaming community suggests alternatives to the PogChamp emote on Twitch

PogChamp is one of the oldest emotes on Twitch and is used by millions across the globe in chats to convey excitement, hype and overall meme material.

The emote first made its appearance in a Cross Counter TV video from 2010, where Gootecks made an exaggerated wide-eyed and open-mouthed expression. This went on to become the face of hype on Twitch.

On the 6th of January, 2021, pro-Trump protestors shocked the world when they stormed the Capitol building to rebel against the 2020 election results.

After Gootecks' recent tweets on the incident, the online community took to Twitter to respond to the subsequent removal of the PogChamp emote from Twitch.

Several candidates threw their hat into the ring to be the new face of the beloved PogChamp emote:

can’t believe people are genuinely upset about the removal of the pogchamp emote. it’s not completely gone and it’s not like they’re forcing you to stop saying it. they’re merely redesigning the emote so that it doesn’t depict someone who supports this kind of violence — char :) JAS DAY (@enddcrystal) January 7, 2021

Advertisement

Naturally, all the faces would be of the "PogChamp" expression for consistency — Sean Plott (@day9tv) January 7, 2021

you can delete a reaction emote, but you can’t delete the anxiety, fear and injuries caused by today’s riots at the capitol. guntex‘ views are NOT something for such a huge platform to endorse — esme! (asleep) (@blitzparody) January 7, 2021

I would like @twitch to consider removing Gootecks face as the POGCHAMP emote and replacing it with mine. pic.twitter.com/mMOD4OF5vE — Kahlief “NEW POWERS SMELL LIKE SHEA BUTTER” Adams (@Kahjahkins) January 7, 2021

I heard you guys want to replace the pogchamp emote? @Twitch you can use whatever one you want. By all means. Im sure there’s plenty more where that came from too. pic.twitter.com/BJUeWrk2oG — Joe (@thisislijoe) January 7, 2021

Advertisement

i say we get gogy to be the new pogchamp emote 🥰 pic.twitter.com/RdknWvZQH7 — 🌱kade🌱 loves soupnap (@S4PN4PBR41NR0T) January 7, 2021

Petition to make etika the new pogchamp in remembrance of his death and solidify his importance to streamer culture in general #JOYCONBOYZ pic.twitter.com/s4QvhLurAZ — Nekku (@Nekkubine) January 7, 2021

PogChamp is no more. Now it's time for PogChimp. pic.twitter.com/zt1KfFzlyo — ZG | OTF | Rayy (@RayyMaybe) January 7, 2021

Replace with Baluga please, naturally pogs pic.twitter.com/0HAnoNZYE2 — eU Bear (@BearUNLV) January 7, 2021

Advertisement

Make Jerma the new PogChamp pic.twitter.com/X3j8BTmVsK — Brick Cucumber (@BrickCucumber) January 7, 2021

Friendship ended with PogChamp



KomodoHype is my best friend pic.twitter.com/rMrqJRvXGO — N E K O ! ! (@Rusbuck) January 7, 2021

pogchamp canceled

return to tradition pic.twitter.com/WCGtJbXX4m — protagunist (@zenmachinegun) January 7, 2021

Advertisement

I see pogchamp got removed, may I offer Pogsumi? pic.twitter.com/fwJg9F9Tbi — SunbanDraws: Mona Brainrot (@sunbandraws) January 7, 2021

well since pogchamp is gone I propose Schlatt pog pic.twitter.com/bqt7csdGCZ — "It came from god" (@ttechnosimpp) January 7, 2021

Twitch streamers when they realize they can't use pogchamp for their hype moments anymore 😔: pic.twitter.com/PVHDxjFqOJ — Michael de Santa (@M1chaelTownIey) January 7, 2021

replace the PogChamp emote with my yearbook picture please and thank u pic.twitter.com/iC22qxEjB0 — nayfin (@nayfincampbell) January 7, 2021

Advertisement

THEY REMOVED POGCHAMP?

I offer you one better pic.twitter.com/8TxoUpI33E — Radiance| down apocalyptic (@LordRadiance) January 7, 2021

Twitch will now be working towards finding an adequate replacement that represents the sentiment and use of the emote in the best manner.