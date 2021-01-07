Twitter reacts as Twitch removes PogChamp emote after Gootecks' inflammatory remarks

Following shocking instances of violence and revolt at the Capitol building, Twitch has announced the removal of the popular "Pogchamp" emote.
The move comes after the emote's creator, Ryan "Gootecks" Gutierrez, made inflammatory remarks about the Capitol incident on his Twitter account, which are now being labeled as an attempt to incite further violence:
Using the hashtag #MagaMartyr, Gootecks attempted to evoke sympathy for a lady who died during the Trump supporter takeover, urging his followers to watch graphic footage associated with her passing.
In light of this, Twitch swiftly responded by banning the beloved Pogchamp/ Poggers emote, which has become synonymous with the gaming and streaming community at large.
In addition to its removal, Twitch also announced that they will be working with the community to design an adequate replacement for the Pogchamp emote:
After Twitch's official announcement, the gaming community took to Twitter to respond with a barrage of posts online.
Gaming community suggests alternatives to the PogChamp emote on Twitch
PogChamp is one of the oldest emotes on Twitch and is used by millions across the globe in chats to convey excitement, hype and overall meme material.
The emote first made its appearance in a Cross Counter TV video from 2010, where Gootecks made an exaggerated wide-eyed and open-mouthed expression. This went on to become the face of hype on Twitch.
On the 6th of January, 2021, pro-Trump protestors shocked the world when they stormed the Capitol building to rebel against the 2020 election results.
After Gootecks' recent tweets on the incident, the online community took to Twitter to respond to the subsequent removal of the PogChamp emote from Twitch.
Several candidates threw their hat into the ring to be the new face of the beloved PogChamp emote:
Twitch will now be working towards finding an adequate replacement that represents the sentiment and use of the emote in the best manner.