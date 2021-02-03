Twitter responds with memes as James Corden receives a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor

The nominations for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards are officially out. One particular nomination of British comedian, television host, and actor James Corden is causing a major uproar online.

Corden recently became the subject of hilarious memes online after receiving a nomination for Best Actor-Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globe Awards 2021.

The 42-year old host of The Late Late Show with James Corden received the nomination for his performance in Ryan Murphy's Broadway musical "The Prom."

#GoldenGlobes noms: Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

James Corden (“The Prom”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Dev Patel (“Personal History of David Copperfield”)

Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)https://t.co/s8THYXd9hT — Variety (@Variety) February 3, 2021

Featuring alongside accomplished actors such as Dev Patel, Sacha Baron Cohen, Andy Samberg, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, Corden's surprise nomination led to a few raised eyebrows.

Moreover, the Golden Globe's decision to nominate Corden over the veteran Meryl Streep in the acting category came as a shock to many.

As a result of this unexpected nomination, Twitter was abuzz with many memes and reactions, ranging from humor to shock.

James Corden receives a Golden Globe nomination, and Twitter is not happy.

Advertisement

Corden starred alongside Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Kay, Kerry Washington, and more.

His portrayal of a gay character was not exactly well-received, as his performance was slammed for being grossly stereotypical and aggressively flamboyant.

Corden's on-screen portrayal of Barry Glickman, a narcissistic and egoistic Broadway actor, was deemed a step backward for the LGBTQ community as it triggered a whole new debate regarding whether straight actors should play LGBTQ roles.

Moreover, the decision to snub the veteran Streep touched a raw nerve with film lovers, as they took to Twitter to express disappointment over Corden's nomination.

So #JamesCorden has just been nominated for Best Actor at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/2aCNW3WqEb — David Opie 🌈 (@DavidOpie) February 3, 2021

I’m sorry

Who the f- nominated James Corden https://t.co/Vsy0nxVXl8 — Therese A. ✨ (@reseaseo) February 3, 2021

james corden getting nominated for a golden globe but not meryl streep for the prom, thats why they call it the comedy category! — vee (@drunkeviestoker) February 3, 2021

Advertisement

I know there weren't many films this year but... James Corden? pic.twitter.com/8KRrJIS3qQ — Geoffrey Bunting may never go outside again (@geoffreyreads) February 3, 2021

Meryl seeing James Corden get a golden globe nomination for the prom but not her pic.twitter.com/lhRBoH15Di — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) February 3, 2021

james corden getting a nomination for anything pic.twitter.com/Ee1gpTzaFA — Luke Hicks at Sundance (@lou_kicks) February 3, 2021

we live in a world where james corden gets nominated and steven yeun doesn't pic.twitter.com/4CfqTCdW6q — david (@Ioversdiscourse) February 3, 2021

Advertisement

golden globe awards be like



meryl streep james corden pic.twitter.com/IiNJsEyo4k — jo an 🍑 (@missspaulson) February 3, 2021

james corden got a nom and sandra oh didnt. i hope the world ends soon — cari ⚢ (@danieswade) February 3, 2021

james corden golden globe nominee... pic.twitter.com/fFs0L9qRW1 — shane (@velmakvlly) February 3, 2021

james corden got nominated for golden globes and steven yeun didn't?? pic.twitter.com/BEsng0kIkB — kyrs (@josepedropascal) February 3, 2021

Advertisement

James Corden getting a nomination for his mediocre performance in The Prom is... a choice. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/8NSkg9gU9y — Connor Behrens (@ConnorBehrens) February 3, 2021

Advertisement

the golden globes the golden globes

when they see when they see

an impressive performance: james corden: pic.twitter.com/NYYRxX7tEM — amelie | wandavision spoilers (@sapphicangie) February 3, 2021

best actor in motion picture: james corden pic.twitter.com/XGr94jGxBi — lana (@fleaubag) February 3, 2021

James Corden is nominated for a golden globe are you kidding? pic.twitter.com/BjzBeUveOh — 𝕝𝕛𝕨𝕣 • Lewis 😷 (@ljwr_) February 3, 2021

Golden Globe nominee James Corden pic.twitter.com/Ppio6qSKab — Carrie Courogen (@carriecourogen) February 3, 2021

Advertisement

i honestly still can’t process the fact that james corden got nominated for a golden globe 💀 pic.twitter.com/IwSLxkQuDL — pat 🦦 (@priestlysprada) February 3, 2021

When Golden Globe thinks James Corden > Meryl Streep pic.twitter.com/TwUZUcjvQZ — Christina || i need cookies (@itschristielove) February 3, 2021

James Corden's Golden Globe nomination for The Prom is a hate crime. — Peter Knegt (@peterknegt) February 3, 2021

With dissent continuing to mount online, it looks like there seems to be no immediate end to the large influx of memes on Twitter.

Advertisement

Irrespective of whether he wins, it seems like Corden's Golden Globes nomination will be talked about for weeks to come.