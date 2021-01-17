Twitter ridiculed for trying to cancel "Fitz" for saying the R-word during a Minecraft game

Twitch streamer Cameron “Fitz” McKay recently received unparalleled criticism for uttering the “R-word.”
Twitch streamer Fitz was in the middle of a live stream when he uttered the offensive word and was a little surprised by the reaction. As the Twitch streamer later found out, people were very angry at him, as he was forced into giving a response of his on Twitter later.
Quite a few community members were offended and tried to “cancel” him. Fitz’s fans defended him right from the get-go. After being criticized by multiple Twitter users, it seemed like most people came to the conclusion that using the word by mistake is an error that can be looked past.
Twitter ridiculed after Fitz is threatened to be “cancelled” after uttering the R-word during a Minecraft stream
“Sh*t, what am I actually doing? I am r****ded.”
The Twitch streamer realised that he'd made an offensive statement and went a little quiet for some time. He then expressed his fear of being called out for the same by people on Twitter.
“Can I say that? Are they going to get mad at me on Twitter?”
In prophetic fashion, his fears were realized as numerous people rushed on Twitter to criticize the Twitch streamer for using the R-word. His fans still tried to defend him to the tild. Others on Twitter seemed divided.
Fitz fianlly posted a tweet in response and stated that it was only a joke. Fitz also posted a sarcastic comment suggesting that people have become highly sensitive in recent times.
This was an opinion that quite a few of his fans seemed to share, as seen in the tweets.
One person even dug out an old clip of Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson using the R-word and challenged the internet to try and cancel him next.
Most people ultimately felt that they were a little hasty to “cancel” Fitz.Published 17 Jan 2021, 22:22 IST