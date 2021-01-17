Twitter ridiculed for trying to cancel "Fitz" for saying the R-word during a Minecraft game

Twitch streamer Cameron “Fitz” McKay recently received unparalleled criticism for uttering the “R-word.”

Twitch streamer Fitz was in the middle of a live stream when he uttered the offensive word and was a little surprised by the reaction. As the Twitch streamer later found out, people were very angry at him, as he was forced into giving a response of his on Twitter later.

Quite a few community members were offended and tried to “cancel” him. Fitz’s fans defended him right from the get-go. After being criticized by multiple Twitter users, it seemed like most people came to the conclusion that using the word by mistake is an error that can be looked past.

Twitter ridiculed after Fitz is threatened to be “cancelled” after uttering the R-word during a Minecraft stream

“Sh*t, what am I actually doing? I am r****ded.”

The Twitch streamer realised that he'd made an offensive statement and went a little quiet for some time. He then expressed his fear of being called out for the same by people on Twitter.

/ / slur

Fitz said retard. Get over it lmao he doesn't care if you get offended suck it up lmaaaaooo pic.twitter.com/KL8jby9GkN — Tolyo, Discount Arbiter (@tolyo_) January 16, 2021

no clue who fitz even is but this twitter caption is so fucking funny to me. like you can tell that the caption guy is so fucking tired of this shit pic.twitter.com/hDNQq5zeJn — aster ✧･ﾟ: * (@kinjkihu) January 17, 2021

“Can I say that? Are they going to get mad at me on Twitter?”

In prophetic fashion, his fears were realized as numerous people rushed on Twitter to criticize the Twitch streamer for using the R-word. His fans still tried to defend him to the tild. Others on Twitter seemed divided.

if you got shocked that fitz said the r slur oh boy pic.twitter.com/opgA1y3YFT — brady 🇪🇪 (@ramboybrady) January 16, 2021

i hope we live in a world someday where no one can say anything at all 💜💫❄️ — Fitz (@goodguyfitz) January 17, 2021

Fitz fianlly posted a tweet in response and stated that it was only a joke. Fitz also posted a sarcastic comment suggesting that people have become highly sensitive in recent times.

a lotta people who glance at my content don’t realise that i’m actually mad progressive and loving.



i’m just fuckin around and tryna make jokes. you can stay pressed if you like but i’m probably already on your side. — Fitz (@goodguyfitz) January 17, 2021

This was an opinion that quite a few of his fans seemed to share, as seen in the tweets.

fitz is trending because he said a slur?



faggot, retard, dyke.



can i get trending now? pic.twitter.com/4RqpmaEILl — 💖 blitzø! 💝 (@dipshit_no) January 16, 2021

One person even dug out an old clip of Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson using the R-word and challenged the internet to try and cancel him next.

so are people going to cancel Mr beast then because he said the r word 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 fitz pic.twitter.com/bEcqbagI0F — Pop (@Lagyzz) January 16, 2021

Most people ultimately felt that they were a little hasty to “cancel” Fitz.