Twitter trolls Dixie D'Amelio for picking her nose at the dinner table

Recently, Dixie D'Amelio found herself being trolled on Twitter for “picking her nose” during the first episode of Dinner with the D'Amelios.

Dinner with the D’Amelios is a new web series that the D'Amelio family has started on a new YouTube channel called the D'Amelio Family. The first episode featured American YouTuber and beauty influencer James Charles.

However, the show did not exactly get off to the best of starts for multiple reasons. Apart from the D'Amelio family being criticized for their “rude and impolite manners," Dixie got trolled on Twitter as fans spotted her “picking her nose” during the episode.

Dixie D'Amelio gets trolled on Twitter for picking nose during the first “Dinner with the D'Amelios” episode

As you might know, the D'Amelio family consists of American politician Marc D’Amelio and his wife Heidi D'Amelio, who are both popular on TikTok. The D’Amelio sisters, Charlie and Dixie, are both YouTubers and TikTok stars. Charlie D’Amelio was the first to join TikTok, as she switched from professional dancing to social media (TikTok) back in March 2019.

In the first episode of Dinner With The D’Amelios, the family sat down with James Charles and had dinner which had been specially prepared by their personal chef Aaron May. However, the D’Amelio sisters have come under criticism for being impolite, as they made gagging noises and weird faces.

What’s more, Dixie D’Amelio even ran outside the house dramatically to “throw up." Aside from making gagging noises and being a bit too critical of the chef, Dixie D’Amelio was trolled for another hilarious reason as well.

TODAY IN “WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING?”: Dixie D’Amelio seen picking her nose in video with James Charles.

This has been sent in A LOT. pic.twitter.com/qRAqYDa3l1 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 17, 2020

Fans spotted her picking her nose multiple times in the video. Needless to say, this observation made its way to Twitter where hundreds of people trolled her. While most people thought it was hilarious, others advised her to “stop picking her nose” on the internet.

While the table manners of the two sisters were dubious at best, Twitter seems to have gotten a kick out of trolling Dixie.