Twitter users want to cancel Jschlatt for the weirdest of reasons

American YouTuber Jschlatt has faced multiple calls for cancelation over the past few months. While some allege that the Minecraft star is a racist, others have made absurd claims against the internet personality.

The criticism has so far gone that people are unironically using Jschlatt as a trigger warning. The following are some of the absurd claims hounding the YouTuber in recent times.

People want Jschlatt canceled for the strangest reasons.

The 21-year-old YouTuber is commonly known for his Minecraft and video gaming content. In recent weeks, people have been rallying to have Jschlatt canceled over concerns of racism, transphobia, and other factors.

While most of these claims are unfounded, some have descended into the absurd, with a trigger warning labeled Jschlatt.

cw // schlatt , Jschlatt



if you think this white racist, transphobic and ugly ass man is attractive you’ve got more problems than one https://t.co/Iz0TWV7JBX — fio ✧ (@v3ntlez) February 12, 2021

Many of the claims about racism come from a satirical piece where he plays a character that has rubbed people the wrong way. People are claiming that using the character as a guise to spout toxic views is unacceptable.

People using the excuse that jschlatt isn't racist and doesn't Actually think bigotted things but like. Y'all have NEVER heard of the power of anonymity?? Putting on a mask or "persona" just gives you the confidence to say things like that, they don't generate from nowhere lol. — Jack posts valentines day cringe (@froqpond) January 21, 2021

cw jschlatt

tw mention of pedophilia

-

not only has jschlatt been racist, transphobic, and ableist, he’s also made MULTIPLE jokes about pedophilia. hes fucking nasty. i don’t care if its a character. it’s disgusting. when u watch his vids, u are enabling him by paying him..... — 🗯 demetri (@FAGMETRI) December 29, 2020

While one side campaigns for his removal, the entire movement is a point of ridicule for the creator's supporters. With little to no evidence to back them up, the absurdity of the claims was a point of ridicule on Twitter. People are now satirizing the 'cancel Jschlatt' movement.

jschlatt caused the snowstorm in texas can we cancel him for that — wyatt :D (@sceneram) February 17, 2021

my pipes are frozen bc of him 😐🖕🖕🖕 — tori (@cowboydeer) February 17, 2021

twitter never ceases to amaze me, the place where everything is taken serious. and a bunch of people think jschlatt is a racist now, because he used sarcasm without tone indicator. honestly twitter? https://t.co/3HjVKWcW8A — Mylo (@cheemsdogger) January 10, 2021

Jschlatt continues to be a controversial figure in the online community and turbulent times on social media seem to follow the star. He recently narrowly lost to Corpse Husband for a spot on a billboard in Times Square.

