Twitter wants to cancel MrBeast, here is why

Anyone who is even remotely active on the internet knows who Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson is.

Most of his videos involve giving away a lot of money to different people. Apart from his usual philanthropy, MrBeast also makes gaming videos, with Minecraft dominating his feed.

However, a recent issue got MrBeast the wrong kind of attention from the internet, with users wanting to cancel him.

Why does twitter want to cancel MrBeast

The entire incident revolves around an app called Clubhouse. Clubhouse is an invite-only audio chat application that allows users to talk to each other on various topics. MrBeast was holding a small session with his followers on this app.

Noticing that the room was getting crowded, he started removing people from the room at random. He made it a point to tell the individual that they were being removed before removing them.

However, when it came to one participant, MrBeast removed him from the room but he couldn't say his name because he didn't want to get the pronunciation wrong. The user then took to Twitter to express his displeasure on the issue, labeling MrBeast as racist.

Mr. Beast just threw me out of his stage on Clubhouse after bringing me up saying: “I can’t spell your name so let me yote you out” 🤮 [Thread] — Farokh Sarmad (@farokhgoodlife) February 15, 2021

The internet was obviously divided on this as well. Some said that this act was wrong and MrBeast is at fault, while the other part of the internet doesn't think there was any mistake on his part.

The individual went on to say that this was blatant racism. He was allegedly skipped twice and did not get a chance to say a word before he was kicked from the room.

He asked the audience to put photos of ourselves with Gary Vee so I did. He invited me on his stage filled with white dudes only, skipped me twice, then came back to me and just cut me to say that. I didn’t even place a word in. — Farokh Sarmad (@farokhgoodlife) February 15, 2021

This isn’t a case of “cancel culture”. This is racism. Blatant racism. I’m disgusted and I feel shocked tbh. He was on MY stage for a whole hour the other night too. Smh. — Farokh Sarmad (@farokhgoodlife) February 15, 2021

There were a few users on the internet who supported this individual as well with regard to MrBeasts alleged racism.

You know Farokh, i think it’s a form of ethnocentrism that is quite common with people in this country. I can relate to the ABSOLUTE ANNOYANCE of giving my name, which has a hyphenated surname, only to have it repeated incorrectly. I see it as lazy, arrogant AND ignorant. — Jan Lawrence-Clarke (@JLCPR) February 15, 2021

It was blatant racism. This isn’t negotiable. — Olivia P. Walker (@olivia_p_walker) February 15, 2021

He said "I'm really bad at names so I'm going to yote you as well." So we're only keeping the White guys on stage whose names we can pronounce? This is WHITE SUPREMACIST BEHAVIOR. PERIOD! He simply could've asked him his name. I'm disgusted at the gaslighting. — Aaisha (@aaisharenee) February 15, 2021

that’s the most racist shit i’ve ever heard, beast DESERVES to be cancelled 😡 — Link (@Linkerino_315) February 15, 2021

The other side of the internet, however, called the individual out by saying that he was lying. They went on to post the snippet of the conversation where the individual was removed from the room and asked them to point out the alleged "racist behaviour" that MrBeast had displayed.

C'mon now quit spreading lies about @MrBeastYT



Here's the full context

Do you call this racism?!😩 pic.twitter.com/I305bdkiDq — Aditya (@MyInstantSearch) February 15, 2021

I was in the room also, its all lies. Nothing bad happened in that room. Was one of the best conversations I've been a part of recently — Matthew Campbell (@kanwisher) February 15, 2021

The tape shows your version of events is false. He was trying to say bye to you, got stuck, and made a self-deprecating joke that HE is bad with pronouncing names. — 🤖NERD CITY💀 (@nerdcity) February 15, 2021

Hey, fellow Montrealer. That's not what happened. We wanted to add more women to the stage to be more inclusive, so moved a bunch of people off to make room — including Hank Green. @MrBeastYT was saying he's bad at names — he got my name wrong multiple times. Modding is chaos. — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) February 15, 2021

People on the internet also went on to point out that moderating a room on Clubhouse was chaotic, but that what the individual experienced wasn't racism at all. They said that MrBeast wanted a smaller room, so he went on to remove a handful of people from the room at random.

This is completely false. Jimmy made it clear to everyone on the panel that he wanted a smaller room and that he was going to remove people. I was one of the 4-6 people that got removed. This is complete slander and the inevitable reupload will be clear evidence! pic.twitter.com/EVpUA0IGkC — Sealow (@Sealow_) February 15, 2021

Racism will be a matter on which the internet will remain divided as always. From what it looks like, the line between what's considered racism and what isn't, seems to be blurred.