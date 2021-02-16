Twitter wants to cancel MrBeast, here is why

Anyone who is even remotely active on the internet knows who Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson is.
Most of his videos involve giving away a lot of money to different people. Apart from his usual philanthropy, MrBeast also makes gaming videos, with Minecraft dominating his feed.
However, a recent issue got MrBeast the wrong kind of attention from the internet, with users wanting to cancel him.
Why does twitter want to cancel MrBeast
The entire incident revolves around an app called Clubhouse. Clubhouse is an invite-only audio chat application that allows users to talk to each other on various topics. MrBeast was holding a small session with his followers on this app.
Noticing that the room was getting crowded, he started removing people from the room at random. He made it a point to tell the individual that they were being removed before removing them.
However, when it came to one participant, MrBeast removed him from the room but he couldn't say his name because he didn't want to get the pronunciation wrong. The user then took to Twitter to express his displeasure on the issue, labeling MrBeast as racist.
The internet was obviously divided on this as well. Some said that this act was wrong and MrBeast is at fault, while the other part of the internet doesn't think there was any mistake on his part.
The individual went on to say that this was blatant racism. He was allegedly skipped twice and did not get a chance to say a word before he was kicked from the room.
There were a few users on the internet who supported this individual as well with regard to MrBeasts alleged racism.
The other side of the internet, however, called the individual out by saying that he was lying. They went on to post the snippet of the conversation where the individual was removed from the room and asked them to point out the alleged "racist behaviour" that MrBeast had displayed.
People on the internet also went on to point out that moderating a room on Clubhouse was chaotic, but that what the individual experienced wasn't racism at all. They said that MrBeast wanted a smaller room, so he went on to remove a handful of people from the room at random.
Racism will be a matter on which the internet will remain divided as always. From what it looks like, the line between what's considered racism and what isn't, seems to be blurred.