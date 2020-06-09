Two Indian CS:GO pros join Singaporean teams for ESL, ESEA 2020 campaigns

The Indian duo of Debanjan 'DeathMaker' Das and Jayanth "SkillZ" Ramesh joined two different Singaporean teams.

They follow the footsteps of former Indian pro Tejas 'Ace' Sawant who had a remarkable stint with Team XCN in Indonesia.

Image courtesy: Entity Gaming/Signify Gaming

In a landmark day for the Indian CS:GO scene, two national pro players, Debanjan "Deathmaker" Das and Jayanth "SkillZ" Ramesh signed with two different Singaporean teams for the upcoming 2020 CS:GO calendar year.

The former joined Paper Rex on loan from Global Esports, while the latter put pen to paper for the team Asking questions.

A mainstay of Entity Gaming's 2019 CS:GO roster, the youthful duo will look to utilise their abilities for the ASEAN CS:GO scene, which has seen a surge in players switching to Riot's new FPS, Valorant.

Deathmaker will be working with a familiar face from the Indian CS:GO community, Prashant 'Aequitas' Prabhakar, who is the current Coach of Paper Rex. A slot freed up for Deathmaker after the sudden exit of two experienced stalwarts in Shamir “subbey” Zaman and Leslie “Bobosaur” Soen from the Paper Rex roster.

The Silchar-born explosive assaulter has been with Global Esports since November 2019, but has seen a exponential rise in stock value over the last two years. The 21-year old's prominence came to light after a phenomenal rise across the ESL India hierarchy with former Kolkata squad, JMD Gaming.

Since then it's been an upward surge for Deathmaker who climbed the domestic CS:GO hierarcy and subsequently registered an eye-grabbing performance at the Dreamhack Mumbai Invitational in 2018 with Team Signify.

The current Paper Rex team for the upcoming ESL Pro League -

Khalish “d4v41” Rusyaidee

Alexandre “alecks” Sallé

Aaron “mindfreak” Leonhart

Debanjan 'deathmaker' Das [Stand-In]

Prashant “Aequitas” Prabhakar [Coach]

SkillZ joins newly revived CS:GO organisation

In an eight hour span of double delight for Indian CS:GO, DeathMaker's former Entity Gaming teammate Jayanth "SkillZ" Ramesh joined recently formed Singaporean outfit, "Asking Questions".

Although the team traces it's roots to CS 1.6, former player Prasad Paramajothi is spearheading the team's return to the CS:GO scene.

Interestingly, the team's German Coach, Lukas "yb" Groening was a part of the tainted OpTic India side that disbanded after the Forsaken cheating scandal. However, the former Indian CS:GO scene veteran has now shifted to coaching, and returned to his past stomping grounds to bolster the Singaporean CS:GO squad's fire power.

Presently, the team is playing in the Asia-Pacific ESEA CS:GO Open Season 34, standing 9th on the leaderboard with 9 wins and 4 losses in their pocket.

Asking Questions are:

Benjamin “moxie” Koh

Daryl “ins” Chua

Jayanth “skillZ” Ramesh

Kumaresan “Tommy” Ramani

Yong Sheng “YSK” Koh

Lukas “yb” Groening (Coach / Analyst )

The duo follow the footsteps of recently retired Indian CS:GO veteran Tejas 'Ace' Sawant, who has a successful stint in Indonesia with Team XCN.