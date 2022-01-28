Two Point Campus is coming to Game Pass day 1

Two Point Campus has now got a release date and there is some great news for fans who are owners of the Xbox Game Pass.

The upcoming game is modeled on the well-known Two Point Hospital series. Two Point Hospital is known for its quirky and unusual take on hospital management as it takes on the genre in an uncanny but humorous way. The Two Point Hospital series has been quite successful in filling up the requirements of tycoon game lovers.

Nintendo Enthusiast @NINTENthusiast Two Point Campus release date set for May to build your dream campus dlvr.it/SHwK0Z Two Point Campus release date set for May to build your dream campus dlvr.it/SHwK0Z https://t.co/etlvGANTP9

Two Point Campus changes the setting from a hospital to a huge university as patients change to students. It's quite likely that the game will share several core features from its sister franchise.

Earlier in the day, the release date for the game was confirmed. The game is now available for pre-order on all digital stores with an added incentive for Xbox Game Pass owners.

Two Point Campus is pre-installable for existing Xbox Game Pass owners

The major reveal on January 27 has been the reveal dates of the game as the university sim has a release date on May 17, 2022. The news has been confirmed by the developers, Two Point Studios.

The game will be released on PCs and consoles and will be supported for the older generation consoles as well. Most importantly, all Xbox Game Pass owners will be able to pre-install the game without spending a dime.

Xbox @Xbox



Reserve your spot at Two Point Campus now by pre-installing with xbx.lv/3r64kl1 We're gonna do all the extracurriculars.Reserve your spot at Two Point Campus now by pre-installing with @XboxGamePass We're gonna do all the extracurriculars.Reserve your spot at Two Point Campus now by pre-installing with @XboxGamePass: xbx.lv/3r64kl1 https://t.co/aLlCjX75T5

An interesting thing to note is the fact that the tweet has come from Xbox Game Pass only. So it remains to be seen if the privileges are only offered to console owners. However, Two Point Campus adds another 'Day One' release to an already impressive roster.

For those who don't own an Xbox Game Pass, the game is available for pre-order at $39.99. The pre-order comes with a full base game along with certain funky customization and decoration items.

What can fans expect from the game?

While it's too early to predict anything, Two Point Campus will likely follow the Hospital management series. In a similar sense, one can expect the same fun-based management Two Point Hospital offers.

While the main objective will be to manage a university, one can be quite sure to have tons of fun while managing the more serious things alongside. Are you excited about the game's release? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by R. Elahi