Two Point Museum: Complete achievements list

SEGA's upcoming title, Two Point Museum, will be the third installment of their management simulation titles where you can set up and manage your museum. The game will be available in two different editions: Standard and Explorer. Moreover, there are a whopping 39 trophies to collect in the game.

Out of these 39 trophies, three are secret trophies as well. There are 24 bronze trophies, 6 gold trophies, 5 silver ones, 24 bronze trophies, and of course 1 platinum trophy. The entire list of these trophies is mentioned below.

All achievements from Two Point Museum and how to get them

In total, there are 39 trophies in the game (Image via SEGA)

Platinum trophy

Collectionist, Completionist: Collect every trophy in Two Point Museum.

Gold trophies

Two Point Museum: Complete chapter 5 of Memento Mile museum.

Marine Life Museum: Complete chapter 5 of Passwater Cove museum.

Supernatural Museum: Complete chapter 5 of Wailon Lodge museum.

Space Museum: Complete chapter 5 of Pebberley Heights museum.

Science Museum: Complete chapter 5 of Bungle Wasteland museum.

High-Class Curator: Reach Curator Class level 7.

Silver trophies

Exhibition Expert: Earn a gold trophy in an Exhibition Mode pop-up museum.

Comprehensive Curator: Earn 100 shiny stickers in the Sticker Book.

Uncommon Knowledge: Reach 30 Enlightenment for any theme.

Mega Museum: Have a level 50 museum.

Everything for Everyone: Display an exhibit from 6 different themes in one museum.

Bronze trophies

Rising Star: Complete chapter 1 of Memento Mile museum.

Mint Condition: Discover a Pristine quality exhibit on an expedition.

Map Reader: Unlock 25 expedition points of interest.

Nomenclature: Give a fish exhibit a custom name.

Built on Sand(box): Build a level 10 museum in Sandbox Mode.

Qualified Opinion: Train a member of staff as much as possible.

Fancily Dressed Five: Have 5 visiting children wear onesies of 5 different themes at once.

Made Them Yourself: Complete 20 Workshop projects.

Perked Up: Install 3 perks on a single exhibit.

Directly to Jail: Catch a thief who has stolen an exhibit.

Healing Holiday: Cure an illness or injury by sending staff on an expedition to Remedial Springs.

Tour de Force: Create a 5-star tour.

Product Placement: Earn $10,000 from Sponsored exhibits.

Skill&Bones: Complete a Dinosaur Bones exhibit.

Plant Food: Have a guest eaten by a Chomper Pit exhibit.

Fishes (Plural): Have 10 fish born at the museum.

Silverbottom Reunion: Reunite Twiggy Silverbottom's expedition team in a single Polterguest Room.

Fully Customised Contraption: Have a level 3 Custom Contraption, Science exhibit.

Absolutely Buzzing: Have a guest reach 2000 Buzz.

Thaw & Order: Have a donation stand vandalised by a Defrosted Cave-Person.

Byte at the Museum: Employ 10 Robo staff (Janitors or Security Guards) in a single museum.

Secret trophies

The Anomalonians: Activate the final Astral Anomaly exhibit.

Ex-plorer: Lose a staff member on an expedition.

Prehistory Mystery: Activate a Prehistory Mystery exhibit.

For more Two Point Museum guides, stay tuned.

